Last gasp Eoghan Murphy free snatches a draw for 'battling' Erin's Own against Charleville

Charleville 0-17 Erin’s Own 0-17

Mixed emotions in Mallow yesterday evening. Erin’s Own manager Martin Bowen watched one of his great servants Eoghan Murphy snatch a draw from a lengthy free in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC. It came in the 10th minute of injury time.

It was no more than they deserved, in a game that was level eight times.

“Great battling qualities, we were struggling for a lot of it. We knew we were coming in under pressure,” Bowen offered.

"It’s been a horrific year for us with injuries, we lost three of the backs that played in the county semi-final last year. We have two back in training. Robbie O’Flynn is out and his brother James is away. We have a long list of injuries.

“We had five players today who came in off minor last year. It was knock-out championship for us, it is the same the next day (Fr O’Neill’s). It is great. The lads are getting great experience.”

They have plenty to play for - both east Cork sides have one point. Likewise for Charleville, who are on two points, they must beat table-toppers Douglas.

Their injury list is growing though. County star Darragh Fitzgibbon was unable to tog out due to a foot injury - he was wearing a protective boot. It is not known if he will be available for their final Group B tie.

There are fresh concerns for Daniel O’Flynn, who went off in the second-half with an upper body injury. He would be a massive loss too. Their manager Mark Foley was disappointed.

Charleville's Jack O'Callaghan and Alan Dennehy combine to tackle Erin's Owns' Oran O'Regan during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC at Mallow . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“We were in a good position down the stretch, we had multiple chances to win. Unfortunately we didn’t manage to convert those chances.

“At the death, there was a free, which we wouldn’t be happy about. But in fairness, our destiny was in our own hands and we didn’t take care of that.

“Darragh was a big loss obviously, but I thought we did enough to win the game. Daniel too, he was excellent and was really good while he was on the field.

“In fairness to Erin’s Own, they are a great club team. Great tradition. Their efficiency today was off the charts, bar the last couple of chances they put wide.”

Charleville had their own issues, their wides sucked the life out of them. The importance of free-taking was also illustrated though Jack Doyle (deputising for Fitzgibbon) and Murphy, they tallied 10 points each.

Wind-assisted Erin’s Own led 0-5 to 0-4 after the first quarter, they moved 0-9 to 0-7 clear five minutes from the interval.

Charleville controlled the next phase, and shot into the lead at half-time through Doyle (2) and Tim Hawe, 0-10 to 0-9.

They restarted well, Shay Bowen forced into a brilliant double save from Andrew Cagney and Hawe. Charleville were 0-12 to 0-11 up when O’Flynn got injured.

The next 10 minutes belonged to the Glounthaune men. Murphy (2), and youngsters Peter O’Shea and Shane Irwin pushed them 0-15 to 0-12 in front with eight minutes remaining.

But with 10 minutes of stoppage, there was no panic. Slowly Charleville - despite the wides - worked their way back to draw level, 0-16 apiece.

Doyle put them in pole position. Murphy was equal to the task. From the puck-out, the referee blew full-time.

Scorers for Charleville: J Doyle (0-10, 0-7 frees), J O’Callaghan, G Kelleher, C Buckley, T Hawe, A Cagney, D Forde and O O’Connell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), M Riordan and P O’Shea (0-2 each), O O’Regan, R Twomey and S Irwin (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade (Capt), F Cagney; A Dennehy, J Buckley, B O’Connell; J O’Callaghan, D O’Flynn; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle; T Hawe, A Cagney, O O’Connell.

Subs: M O’Flynn for B O’Connell (45), D Forde for D O’Flynn (46 inj), R Carroll for C Buckley (57-59 bs), R Carroll for O O’Connell (61), J Madigan for G Kelleher (64).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, S Broderick, R O’Regan; J Sheehan, M O’Carroll, J O’Carroll (J-Capt); S Kelly, P O’Shea; O O’Regan, S Guilfoyle, M Riordan; C Lenihan, E Murphy, R Twomey.

Subs: S Cronin for C Lenihan (half-time), S Irwin for S Kelly (37), C O’Callaghan for O O’Regan (56).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).