Newcestown ride wave of momentum 

Cork SAHC: Group B

Newcestown 2-18 Ballyhea 1-13

ANOTHER two valuable Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC points for nifty Newcestown at Mourneabbey on Saturday, this second-round victory over Ballyhea shooting them to the top of Group B and in a commanding spot now with their final game against Courcey Rovers approaching.

And Newcestown boss Cha Wilson was a happy camper afterwards.

“Every opportunity you get to win a game we want to take it. Momentum is a huge thing for us and we had it today. The back-to-back games were hugely important for us and you saw that out there.

“Yes, the wind was a huge factor, but we came into the game with a new energy. Our fitness levels are way ahead of last year and the year before and you could see it out there.

“We haven’t been good in the league, we were struggling to win games, but we came out today with that great burst of energy, our fitness levels were just sublime. Fellows did switch off a little near the end of the game, we don’t want that but with football again next week it isn’t easy,

“A local derby in Bandon next with Courceys, believe me we won’t be taking that for granted, but, look, there’s progress, and you can’t ask for more than that.”

This was impressive stuff from Newcestown, who were quickly into their stride with two points inside a minute from the dangerous Richard O’Sullivan. And with the strong wind at their backs in the opening half they always looked in control.

Gearòid O’Donovan and Luke Meade were commanding in defence for Newcestown and although John Morrissey did reply for Ballyhea, Jack Meade, Colm Dineen, Ed Kenneally and Sean O’Donovan piled on the scores and the winners led 0-6 to 0-1 after the opening quarter.

With Pa O’Callaghan off radar with a few frees Ballyhea were struggling as Ed Kenneally stretched Newcestown’s lead even further with some nice points.

Although the excellent Tom Hanley got a beauty in reply for the losers, they were jolted again in the 24th minute when O’Sullivan got on the end of a puck out from Cathal Wilson to fire home Newcestown’s opening goal to lead 1-13 to 0-5 at the break and in full control.

Ballyhea did up the ante in the second half, Pa O’Callaghan firing over a few frees but Newcestown were well up to the challenge with points from Ed Kenneally and Colm Dinneen and it was all over for Ballyhea in the 38th minute when Kenneally put Sean O’Donovan clear and he easily beat goalkeeper Mikey Browne as Newcestown led 2-16 to 0-9 entering the final quarter.

Ballyhea battled hard but could make no impression on a teak-tough Newcestown rearguard as the yellow cards began to grow in those final minutes of Ballyhea pressure.

No surprise it was the excellent Hanley who got Ballyhea’s only goal late on but they were too reliant on O'Callaghan frees with Newcestown the masters all over the park.

Scorers for Newcestown: R. O ‘Sullivan 1-4, E. Kenneally 0-6 (0-3 frees), S. O’Donovan 1-1, N. Kelly and C. Dineen 0-2 each, P. Collins, J. Meade and D. Buckley 0-1 each.

Ballyhea scorers: P. O’Callaghan 0-8 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65), T. Hanley 1-1, M. O’ Sullivan 0-2 (0-1 free), J. Morrissey and L. Crowley 0-1 each.

NEWCESTOWN: C. Wilson; M. McSweeney, C. O’Donovan, J. Kelleher; G. O’Donovan, L. Meade, E. Collins; T. Twomey, N. Kelly; S. O’Donovan, E. Kenneally, P. Collins; C. Dineen, R. O’Sullivan, J. Meade.

Subs: D. Buckley for P. Collins (45m), C. O’ Donovan for J. Meade (50m), M. Courtney for S. O’Donovan (57m).

BALLYHEA: M. Browne; A. Barrett, J. Hennessy, L. Hanley; Tiernan Hanley, Tom Hanley, J. Copps; C. Cox, M. O’ Sullivan; D. Curtain, P. O’Callaghan, G. Morrissey; D. Copps, J. Morrissey, E. O’Leary.

Subs: J. Hickey for Curtin (30m), L. Crowley for D. Copps (ht), M. Mortell for Morrissey (54m)

Referee: D. Daly Brian Dillons).