Coughlan's first-half surge paves way for Newtown victory over wasteful Kanturk 

Newtownshandrum 2-18 Kanturk 1-19

A masterful first-half display from Jamie Coughlan laid the foundation for Newtownshandrum to secure their first set of points in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Charleville today.

Despite carrying an injury, the ace attacker scored 2-8 in that opening period in what was an incredibly exciting second-round Group C game watched by a large crowd.

Kanturk rallied to take the lead in the second-half, but they will regret their overall high wides tally of 16. Consequently, they were unable to sustain that momentum, and injury time points from Cathal Naughton and sub Michael Thompson put Newtownshandrum into the mix with their final game against Sarsfields to come.

Kanturk, meanwhile, face champions St Finbarr’s in a group where it is all to play for.

Ahead by nine points at one stage, Newtown turned 2-10 to 1-10 at the break. Kanturk scored 1-3 - the goal by Alan Walsh - late in the half to remain in contention. They also had to contend with losing Aidan Walsh to a leg injury after 20 minutes.

Incredibly, and not for the first time in this championship, Kanturk fought back shooting five unanswered points after half-time. The introduction of Brian O’Sullivan and Darren Browne also helped to bring calmness under pressure with Browne taking on the task of marshalling Coughlan.

They forged 1-15 to 2-10 clear. It was even three times thereafter as the play swung from end to end.

Two club stalwarts stood out on the stretch.

Newtownshandrum captain Tim O’Mahony’s long-range pointed for parity with a minute of regulation remaining, while Kanturk skipper Lorcán McLoughlin angled over another long-distance effort for his team to draw level a couple of minutes later.

In the end, it was last season’s semi-finalists who came out on top after this titanic struggle.

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (2-9, 0-6 frees), T O’Mahony (0-3), C Naughton (0-2), C O’Brien, J Twomey, M Thompson and S Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: L McLoughlin (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), Alan Walsh (1-2), C Walsh (0-3), R Sheahan (frees), I Walsh and B O’Sullivan (0-2 each), R Walsh and J Browne (0-1 each).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; R Troy, J Herlihy, K O’Sullivan; M Ryan, D Hawe, T O’Mahony (Capt); C Bowles, C Twomey; J Coughlan, C O’Brien, C Naughton; D O’Connor, R Geary, J Geary.

Subs: S Griffin for C Bowles (38), J Twomey for J Geary (43), M Thompson for D O’Connor (54), P Noonan for D Hawe (58).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, M Healy, P Walsh; L McLoughlin (Capt), Aidan Walsh; C Walsh, L O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick; R Sheahan, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for Aidan Walsh (19 inj), D Browne for M Healy (19), R Walsh for J Fitzpatrick (28), C Clernon for I Walsh (59).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Shamrocks).