Ladies final preview: Kerry can end 30 years of hurt

Claims of bullying. Counterclaims of mind games.

There has never been a ladies football final build-up with as much talking done off the field. And with the respective managers having had their say, now is the time for players to do their talking inside the four white lines of Croke Park.

This is Kerry and Dublin’s second championship meeting of the summer. The first went the way of Kerry at Parnell Park. 2-8 to 1-9 the scoreline.

It was a feisty and fiery encounter. Kerry had two defenders - Emma Costello and Kayleigh Cronin - sin binned during a tetchy second half where Dublin’s Carla Rowe saw her penalty saved.

The league champions won’t twice get away with their full-back and centre-back being removed from the action for 10 minutes. Their discipline must be better here. Hannah Tyrrell will punish every indiscretion.

The loss of Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea puts a significant dent in their attacking shape, while also laying even greater responsibility at the doorstep of 32-year-old Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Further disrupting their forward unit is the ankle injury suffered by the third regular member of their inside line, Hannah O’Donoghue, in the first half of the All-Ireland semi-final. It won’t be until after 4pm on Sunday when we find out just how well or not O’Donoghue is moving.

Dublin’s attack, augmented by the surging runs of Lauren Magee and Jennifer Dunne, not to mind Sinéad Aherne coming off the bench, has a greater balance to it. Their defence, though, wasn’t a great deal convincing against Cork. It was more that Cork’s conversion rate was abysmal. If Kerry can strike a clinical note, they can end 30 years of waiting.

Verdict: Kerry