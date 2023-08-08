Sean Kelly: RTÉ should not be getting a share of the GAAGO lolly

When this season's championships are recalled, some magnificent hurling games will be remembered with awe - especially in Munster, and that near perfect second-half All-Ireland performance to complete Limerick’s four-in-a-row.

Football, despite a slow start, produced some very interesting result in the round robin Series, two (unexpectedly) enthralling semi-finals and a finale that saw an ‘ageing’ Dublin team turn back the clock and in so doing gave a new and (for some still) alarming meaning to “999”!

For all these fantastic heroics, at a spectator level the controversy that touched almost every household during the season was the GAAGO, or GAA-NOGO as it was often referred to.

When the GAA negotiated a new media rights deal last year, most supporters didn’t take a blind bit of notice of it, assuming whatever deal was in place would still include the main championship games for their teams on some channel.

Some GAA afficianados were ever blindsided by the end of the agreement with Sky Sports, which had been heralded as the door-opener to an international audience for Gaelic games. While many ‘fans’ didn’t like the idea of having to subscribe to Sky initially, it was gaining more and more acceptance each summer, not least because the quality of coverage was often more creative that that of RTÉ. But, then it was gone without any real explanation of how and why. Did GAA pull the plug and if so, why? We still await answers to those questions.

Regardless, we were assured all would be grand, even if Sky was no longer the limit of our alternatives to RTE. When it came to the Championship RTÉ and GAAGO would take care of all.

On we ploughed through the winter and early spring and as summer approached, supporters checked the dates on which their ‘team’ was in serious action. There is a massive constituency of followers to watch their county either in the ‘local’ or in the privacy of their own homes. A rude awakening was coming: firstly, many games weren’t available ‘live’ on any device, tablet or TV, and even when they were, some of the most high profile were available only on GAAGO.

As the elder cohort acclimatised themselves with the language of subscription and PPV, frustration grew. One simple question blared like a foghorn: How do we get to see our county playing next Sunday?

Frustration begot dismay, and dismay led to anger. Elderly GAA folk, the bedrock of the Association, felt marginalised and forgotten. Many had shown remarkable loyalty to the GAA all their lives as players, officials and lifetime supporters. For many games - and there was a big increase in the number of games this year - they were neither on RTÉ or GAAGO and even when they were available via GAAGO, it wasn’t possible for many people to access them due either to the lack of broadband or digital skills and cost.

In Europe, only 54% of people aged 16 to 74 have basic digital skills. GAA fans are extraordinary resourceful but expecting 100% of GAA fans to be tech savvy in order to watch their county take to the pitch was really stretching presumption to the limit. Supporters, who had stuck with the GAA through thick and thin, now felt they were being cast aside for the sake of GAA and RTÉ making profits from GAAGO.

When the damaging controversies at RTÉ hit the headline in more recent weeks, public trust in our national broadcaster was unquestionably damaged. In the midst of this, it didn't sit well when it emerged that GAAGO wasn't a standalone entity at all, but a 50/50 venture between RTÉ and the GAA. It doesn’t roll off the tongue but it might easily have been named “GAA/RTÉGO.

When it emerged too that the Director General and RTÉ Head of Sport were on the GAAGO Board, it raised the issue of potential and serious conflicts of interest, especially considering the profits at stake. People felt duped. Were they now paying a tv licence fee to RTÉ and an additional €12 every time they wished to watch a championship match that was behind the GAAGO paywall?

Also, many are now asking whether preferential treatment was granted by the GAA to its own online platform, GAAGO, and to RTÉ, at the expense of offering other broadcasters such as Vigin Media and TG4 the opportunity to show the matches free to air.

During my time as GAA president (2003-2006), I endeavoured to break up RTÉ's broadcasting monopoly, a task that was met with serious resistance from Montrose at the time. Unfortunately, the situation is even worse now. Monopolies of sports rights is bad for the sport, and bad for the audience. Competition is healthy. Indeed it's imperative.

The case for TG4 is not articulated strong enough in my opinion. The native language broadcaster does exceptional work covering club games, minor and Under 20 games, not to mention third level competitions throughout the year. But when it comes to the glamour games of the All Ireland Championships, it is elbowed to the sidelines by Big Brother in Montrose. As promoting our native tongue is an essential ethos of the GAA, they cannot allow this discrimination to continue any longer. Tibhair Chuichí craoibhe do TG4 agus deántaidh siad job an-mhaith leo.

I would argue that Virgin Media should be incentivised to get back involved, and the same with Sky Sports. The season is so condensed now and with so many more hugely interesting games, that it is not possible for one, or maybe even two, stations to cover them all.

It’s time to end the monopoly of RTÉ once and for all – that is not to say they don’t do a good job (they do!), but for the promotion of our games, out of respect to our wonderful supporters, this must happen and it needs to happen now. Waiting until 2027 when the current ‘contract’ ends would be a disaster. If something is broken you fix it – fix it now.

As for GAAGO, RTÉ cannot be getting a share of the lolly. GAAGO was a great idea and provides great service for the diaspora. I and many others have availed of the service when abroad - let it continue to serve the diaspora and let all our supporters in Ireland see the great championship games of the future on different tv channels.

*The author is a former president of the GAA