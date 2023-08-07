Happy homecoming for Flannery at Carrigtwohill but plenty to improve on from Mallow win

Cork SAHC Group C

Carrigtwohill 2-20 Mallow 2-9

It was a happy homecoming for Frank Flannery as his Carrigtwohill side made short work of Mallow.

The former Cork and Waterford coach has taken the helm at his hometown club and his new charges wasted little time in impressing him on their first championship outing.

A goal by Seán Walsh (1-9 in total) after 30 seconds set them on their way and they rarely gave their opponents an inch, yielding just 0-3 from play.

Some late indiscipline cost them two goals but an 11-point victory still leaves their score difference in a healthy state with fellow first-round winners Cloyne up next.

Flannery was similarly impressed as a spectator at their near neighbours’ win over Fermoy, describing their performance as “awesome, very physical, very aggressive, and mad for goals”.

Of his own team, Flannery said: “We opted to play with the wind in the first half and maybe we didn’t capitalise as much. We actually played better against the wind.

“At times, our style of play suits against the wind. We found that in practice games and we held our own in the league against the wind so we were happy enough [going in six points up at half-time].

“Our backs were very stern for most of the second half. A bit disappointed towards the end. We conceded two goals for indiscipline. We’d like to eradicate that going forward.”

In fact, it’s the first time since 2014 that Carrigtwohill have won their championship opener, while Mallow have now lost their opener in each of the last four years. More worrying this year is that it comes on the back of a winless league campaign.

They were on the back foot right from the off as Carrig turned them over at will, including for the opening goal by the pacy Walsh.

Mallow resolved to work their puck-outs short but Carrig twice dispossessed them in attacking territory for points by Liam O’Sullivan and Pádraic Hogan as they charged into a 1-3 head start.

The Avondhu side’s only first-half score from play – and indeed their only shot from play all half – arrived from Seán Hayes but otherwise, they were reliant on Mark Tobin’s frees.

Carrig compiled 10 wides in the opening period to Mallow’s one (the final wide count read 16-6) but a super individual point from Cork U20 panellist Daniel Murnane saw them in 1-9 to 0-6 clear at the break.

It seemed a poor reflection of their dominance with the wind advantage but they drove on into the breeze by restarting with a 1-8 to 0-1 streak. Hogan swung over a fine score and it was followed by two more in a matter of seconds from Walsh.

Flannery’s shout from the sideline that “scoring could be vital” for the final standings egged them on to kill the contest with a 49th-minute goal. Liam Gosnell and Walsh were both blocked by Bill Kingston but at the third attempt, O’Sullivan teed up Gosnell to finish.

Their defending was resolute at the other end, with three fine block downs by centre-back Jay Horgan. Aaron Walsh Barry put in a tenacious performance exemplified by his block on a Denis Hayes pull at goal before his teammates surrounded the attacker.

O’Sullivan came close to a third goal, flicking the sliotar onto the crossbar, but indiscipline would come to haunt them in the closing stages.

Referee Pat Lyons twice marched the ball forward for Carrig interference, turning a 45-metre free into a 21-metre goal chance which Seán Hayes gladly roofed to the net.

Then, Pat O’Sullivan was penalised for holding Hayes under a dropping ball and the same man dispatched the penalty.

Shane Devlin almost coughed up a third when he dropped a Darragh Moynihan long ball but he recovered well to whip it off the line.

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S Walsh (1-9, 0-5 frees); L Gosnell (1-1); P Hogan (0-3); C O’Riordan, L O’Sullivan (0-2 each); D Murnane, J Mulcahy, C Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes (2-1, 1-0 free, 1-0 penalty); M Tobin (0-7, 6 frees); R Sheehan (0-1).

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; P O’Sullivan, S de Búrca (j-capt), A Walsh Barry; B Twomey, J Horgan, D Murnane; J McCarthy, P Hogan; C O’Riordan, L Gosnell (j-capt), T Hogan; L O’Sullivan, S Walsh, J Mulcahy.

Sub: C Barry for T Hogan (41).

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, J Healy; D Moynihan, N O’Riordan, P Healy; S Buckley, R Sheehan; M Tobin, K Sheehan, P Lyons; D Sheehan, S Hayes, F O’Neill (capt).

Subs: D Hayes for K Sheehan (h-t), B Murphy for S Buckley (38), S Leneghan for O’Neill (41).

Referee: P Lyons (Bishopstown).