O'Riordan happy with 'top class' performances from Kingston and Cadogan

Co-Op Superstores PSHC

Douglas 2-22 Erin’s Own 0-17

It made perfect sense that it was Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston who should combine for the goal that decided this Group B opener.

The Cork senior pair had been the two Douglas raiders to cause the greatest amount of grief for the Erin’s Own defence, as reflected by their overall haul of 2-14.

Both men rose a green flag. Cadogan’s first-half major established a lead they never handed back. Kingston’s bullet, meanwhile, settled the outcome.

Kingston’s bullet came from a 20-metre free on 45 minutes, the free won by Cadogan. The Douglas point previous to that was also a Kingston free which Cadogan had won. Their two scores prior to that were points from play by the two men in question.

The pattern of Douglas scores and who was manufacturing them hardly needs further explanation or emphasising.

“I thought the two boys were incredible tonight,” said Douglas manager Denis O’Riordan, “as were the other forwards. As a unit, we were very happy with their movement. The two boys are top-class, so if we can just keep everyone fit and happy over the next few weeks, we'll be going well.”

Douglas’ 11-point winning margin was a slightly perplexing one given this was a competitive fixture for three quarters of an hour.

Kingston’s goal sapped Erin’s Own's belief. They were hit for seven without reply in the final quarter. Playing into the wind, they went 17 minutes without scoring themselves. They finished with 13. Sub Kieran Murphy was shown a straight red card shortly after his introduction. Peter O’Shea wasn’t long behind him in walking to the line, the midfielder booked for a second time.

Douglas threatened more than their opponents in the first half, but it didn’t come across in the 1-9 to 0-10 interval scoreline. That was primarily due to Eoghan Murphy’s dead-ball accuracy and how it kept Erin’s Own right in contention.

The long-serving full-forward was responsible for all bar two of his team’s first-half 0-10. Of his 0-8, 0-7 came from frees.

Further out, young midfielder Peter O’Shea was busy in keeping the supply lines flowing. He also raised a white flag from play inside nine seconds. With the injured Robbie O’Flynn absent, along with his brother James, the Glounthaune side needed others stepping forward and up.

If it was largely the Eoghan Murphy show for Erin’s Own in the opening half, it was a two-man act down the far side.

Kingston clipped seven first-half points, three from play and four from the dead-ball. Cadogan, as mentioned, finished the game’s opening goal on 18 minutes, batting to the net a looping pass from another lively member of the Douglas front six, Brian Turnbull.

The goal put three between them (1-7 to 0-7), the most that separated the sides at any point in an opening half an hour that was level five times.

The goal gave Douglas a lead they held onto all the way to the line.

“You never get anything easy at this level, particularly against Erin's Own. We were under no illusions coming here as to how tough it was going to be. They are a fantastic team over the last number of years, ultra consistent performers, so we are just delighted to get two points on the board and get up and running,” O’Riordan continued.

“The coming games will be just as tough. There are 12 teams up there, and on any day, anyone can beat anybody. We just have to look after ourselves and be ready for next Saturday. Just absolutely thrilled to have two points on the board.” Next up for them in this wide-open Group B is Fr O’Neill’s. Erin’s Own, meanwhile, must beat Charleville if they are to keep alive their record of never failing to make it out of the group stages.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (1-11, 1-5 frees); A Cadogan (1-3); C O’Donovan (0-1 sideline), C Kingston (0-2 each); C Baldwin, B Turnbull, B Hartnett, S Bourke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-8 frees); M O’Riordan (0-1 free), P O’Shea (0-3 each); C Lenihan (0-1).

Douglas: D Maher; D Murphy, B O’Neill, M Howell; K McSweeney, M Harrington, S Donnegan; C O’Donovan, C Baldwin; C Kingston, B Turnbull, S Moylan; A Cadogan, B Hartnett, S Kingston.

Subs: S Bourke for Hartnett (46 mins); E Dolan for McSweeney (50); C Lucas for Turnbull (60).

Erin’s Own: S Bowen; C O’Connor, S Broderick, D Twomey; R O’Regan, M O’Carroll, J O’Carroll; S Kelly, P O’Shea; C Lenihan, S Guilfoyle, M O’Riordan; O O’Regan, E Murphy, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: S Irwin for Guilfoyle, K Murphy for O’Callaghan (both 40); J Sheehan for Twomey (46); R Twomey for E Murphy (50).

Referee: C O’Regan.