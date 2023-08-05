Fr O'Neills and Charleville draw in an exciting encounter

Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC

Charleville 0-18 Fr O’Neill’s 1-15

A fine crowd watched on as Charleville and Fr O’Neill’s played out an exciting draw in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Rathcormac on Saturday evening. It took a point from Fr O’Neill’s Billy Dunne a minute from time to achieve parity between these familiar foes.

In this opening round tie, the teams were level nine times - six in the first-half - significantly though, Charleville managed to keep their noses in front for the majority of the second-half.

A worry they will have ahead of next weekend’s game against Erin’s Own is a leg injury picked up by their star man Darragh Fitzgibbon, however they will be hoping he will be fit to take his place.

Newcomers Fr O’Neill’s, meanwhile, will take on Douglas who are on full points.

From the off, it was obvious there was going to be very little to separate the sides.

Daniel O’Flynn - hurling as good as ever - put Charleville three points to one up, but the east Cork side roared back when Declan Dalton (who finished with 1-7) forced his way through the Charleville defence to find the net. He was the last of four players involved in a good move, Liam O’Driscoll, Joe Millerick and Ger Millerick impressing in the build up.

Charleville set about restoring their lead in the 13th minute Andrew Cagney scored one of the points of the game, 0-5 to 1-1. In keeping with the see-saw nature, a Dalton free tied up matters on the quarter hour mark.

A superb on-the-run trademark point from Fitzgibbon extended the Charleville lead once more to three points with Jack Doyle and Tim Hawe also on target.

Dalton from a super sideline cut, Kevin O’Sullivan and a huge Dalton free made it all square approaching half-time, 1-6 to 0-9.

Twice more they exchanged scores, before Fitzgibbon hit the last point of the half - an outrageous flag from out near the whitewash to leave his team 0-12 to 1-8 ahead.

Moments earlier, his colleague Jack O’Callaghan made a vital interception.

O’Neill’s were turning to play with the aid of a diagonal breeze, but it was Charleville who made a fast start when half-time sub David Forde pointed after linking with Fitzgibbon.

In an enthralling few minutes of action, the play moved swiftly up and down the field as the teams traded points. Jason Hankard made it all square on 45 minutes, 1-12 to 0-15.

It was another Charleville sub, Oran O’Connell who found the range to edge them in front, and twice they opened up a two-point gap.

They moved 0-18 to 1-13 to the good with the final 10 minutes to play. However, they failed to score for the remainder of the game.

It was left to O’Neill’s to claw their way back. Mark O’Keeffe brought it to one on 49 minutes. It was at this stage Fitzgibbon went down injured, and while he resumed at full-forward, he was clearly hindered.

The momentum was with the east Cork men, and even though they were a bit wasteful, Dunne managed to grab a share of the spoils.

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon (0-5, 0-3 free), J Doyle and T Hawe (0-3 each), A Cagney and D O’Flynn (0-2 each), G Kelleher, D Forde and O O’Connell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton (1-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65, 0-1 sl), B Dunne (0-3), K O’Sullivan (0-2), J Hankard, M O’Keeffe and Joe Millerick (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade (Capt), J O’Callaghan; F Cagney, J Buckley, A Dennehy; D O’Flynn; D Fitzgibbon; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle; T Hawe, A Cagney, J Madigan.

Subs: D Forde for J Madigan (half-time), O O’Connell for C Buckley (41), R Carroll for G Kelleher (59).

FR O’NEILL’S: P O’Sullivan; M Millerick, E Motherway, J Barry; M O’Keeffe, D Harrington, G Millerick; T Millerick, K O’Sullivan; Joe Millerick (J-Capt), D Dalton (J-Capt), J Hankard; John Millerick, B Dunne, L O’Driscoll.

Subs: R Kenneally for E Motherway (40 inj), C Broderick for L O’Driscoll (40).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).