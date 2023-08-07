Walsh delighted with team's resilience, focus on building 'a team with steel' 

Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC

Sarsfields 0-19 Kanturk 1-16

Kanturk just continue to defy the odds. In the dual club’s Group C clash with Sarsfield’s in the Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC in Fermoy on Saturday afternoon everyone just waited and waited for them to wilt.

On the face of it, they might have been happy at half time as they went in tied at 0-10 each with the perennial contenders from Riverstown. However, once you dug a bit deeper, things turned out to be different in a half where Colin Walsh shone in hitting 0-4 for Kanturk while for Sars Killian Murphy was impressive at midfield and Aaron Myers unerring from placed balls. Kanturk had played with a strong wind, had registered 12 wides and twice stout defending from Craig Leahy and Eoghan Murphy had denied them goals.

Little wonder then that their manager, Tom Walsh, was thrilled with the resilience that they showed thereafter as they dug in to earn a deserved draw. "Our focus right through the league was to build a team with steel, with good heart and fitness for the championship and our target was today. We have great faith in them. Donagh Duane came in to train the team. Donagh has a fantastic attitude and it rubs off on the players. We’ve built the team around good, solid work rate and I think that that showed out there today, when the chips were down, we showed that passion.”

That character really came to the fore in the final furlong of this exciting and chaotic encounter that Kanturk played without two of their more recognisable players, Brian O’Sullivan and Darren Browne, who are both stateside.

Sars looked to be going through the gears after the break as they outscored the Duhallow side by 0-4 to 0-2 and when Paul Leopold put them 0-15 to 0-12 ahead with twelve minutes to go, Kanturk’s story looked destined to be filed in the ‘heroic failure’ category. Enter Walsh brother’s Ian and Paul. The former charged through the Sars defence before passing to the latter who finished to the net to level the game for the ninth time.

A mad fifteen minutes ensued. Cathal McCarthy and Myers put Sars two clear, frees from Lorcán McLoughlin and Liam O’Keeffe levelled things up again, Liam Healy and McLoughlin traded scores before Cian Clernon sensationally pushed Kanturk ahead in the 59th minute. Daniel Kearney then found his range to level matters for the twelfth and final time.

Sars manager, John Crowley, was disappointed after, and knows his side have a lot of work to do before taking on reigning county champions, St Finbarr’s, on Friday night. “If we perform like that, we won’t be anywhere near it. It’ll be a huge challenge, we’ll be going in as underdogs. I’d like to think it’s a challenge and I like challenges, and hopefully the lads will work on that.”

Meanwhile, Kanturk will enter their clash with Newtownshandrum full of hope, and confidence.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers (0-6, 0-5 frees), Cathal McCarthy, C Darcy and K Murphy (0-2 each), P Leopold, D Kearney, J O’Connor, J Sweeney, D Hogan, L Healy and Colm McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: L McLoughlin and R Sheahan (0-4 each, frees), C Walsh (0-4), P Walsh (1-0), I Walsh (0-2), C Clernon and L O’Keeffe (free) (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; C Leahy, Cathal McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliott; K Murphy, D Kearney; j Sweeney, D Hogan, A Myers (c); J O’Connor, Colm McCarthy, C Darcy.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for Cathal McCarthy (blood, 20-28), C O’Sullivan for E Murphy (inj, h/t), D Long for Kearney (blood, 43 – 45), L Healy for Colm McCarthy (52), L Hackett for Sweeney (61).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, M Healy, P Walsh; L McLoughlin (c), Aidan Walsh; C Walsh, L O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick; R Sheahan, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: C Clernon for Fitzpatrick (40), R Walsh for Sheahan (51).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).