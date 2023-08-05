Cadogan and Kingston the difference as Douglas see off Erin's Own

Douglas 2-22 Erin’s Own 0-17

It was fitting that it was Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston who should combine for the game-winning goal.

The Cork senior pair had been the two Douglas hurlers to cause greatest grief for the Erin’s Own defence, as evidenced by their overall haul of 2-14 in this Cork PSHC group opener.

Both men each rose a green flag. Cadogan’s first-half major established a lead they never handed back. Kingston’s bullet settled the outcome.

Kingston’s bullet came from a 20-metre free on 45 minutes, the free won by Cadogan. The Douglas point previous to that was also a Kingston free which Cadogan had won. Their two scores prior to that were points from play by the two men in question.

The pattern of Douglas scores and who was manufacturing them hardly needs further explanation.

Douglas’ 11-point winning margin is a slightly perplexing one given this was a competitive Group B fixture for three quarters of an hour.

The goal sapped Erin’s Own' belief. They were hit for seven without reply in the final quarter. Playing into the wind, they went 17 minutes without scoring themselves. They finished with 14, sub Kieran Murphy issued with a straight red card shortly after his introduction. Peter O’Shea wasn’t long behind him in walking to the line, the midfielder booked for a second time.

Douglas threatened more than their opponents in the first half, but it wasn’t reflected in their 1-9 to 0-10 interval lead. That was primarily due to Eoghan Murphy’s dead-ball accuracy and how it kept Erin’s Own right in contention.

The long-serving full-forward was responsible for all bar two of his team’s first-half 0-10. Of his 0-8, 0-7 came from frees.

Further out, young midfielder Peter O’Shea was busy in keeping the supply lines flowing. He also raised a white flag from play inside nine seconds.

If it was largely the Eoghan Murphy show for Erin’s Own in the opening half, it wasn’t far off a one-man act from Shane Kingston on the far side. The Cork senior clipped seven first-half points, three from play and four from the dead-ball.

Cadogan, as mentioned, was the other member of the Douglas cast to stand out early and often. It was he who finished the game’s opening goal on 18 minutes, batting to the net a looping pass from another lively member of the Douglas front six, Brian Turnbull.

The goal put three between them (1-7 to 0-7), the most that separated the sides at any point in an opening half an hour that was level five times.

The goal gave Douglas a lead they held onto all the way to the line. Next up for them in this wide-open Group B is Fr O’Neill’s, Erin’s Own must beat Charleville next time out.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (1-11, 1-5 frees); A Cadogan (1-3); C O’Donovan (0-1 sideline), C Kingston (0-2 each); C Baldwin, B Turnbull, B Hartnett, S Bourke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-8 frees); M O’Riordan (0-1 free), P O’Shea (0-3 each); C Lenihan (0-1).

Douglas: D Maher; D Murphy, B O’Neill, M Howell; K McSweeney, M Harrington, S Donnegan; C O’Donovan, C Baldwin; C Kingston, B Turnbull, S Moylan; A Cadogan, B Hartnett, S Kingston.

Subs: S Bourke for B Hartnett (46); E Dolan for K McSweeney (50); C Lucas for Turnbull (60).

Erin’s Own: S Bowen; C O’Connor, S Broderick, D Twomey; R O’Regan, M O’Carroll, J O’Carroll; S Kelly, P O’Shea; C Lenihan, S Guilfoyle, M O’Riordan; O O’Regan, E Murphy, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: S irwin for Guilfoyle, K Murphy for O’Callaghan (both 40); J Sheehan for Twomey (46); R Twomey for E Murphy (50).

Referee: C O’Regan.