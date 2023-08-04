Dooley's goal helps seal win for Bride Rovers over Na Piarsaigh

Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC Group A

Bride Rovers 1-14 Na Piarsaigh 0-10

Last season’s semi-finalists Bride Rovers are up-and-running after round 1 of the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC at a wet Riverstown on Friday night. The floodlights were on from the start of the 8pm throw-in time in this Group A clash with Na Piarsaigh, the north city side looking to regroup after they were forced to drop down a level after losing last year’s relegation play-off to Charleville.

They were so wasteful though, hitting 14 wides to Bride Rovers five.

It remained a nip-and-tuck contest right up to the 56th minute, Daniel Dooley’s instinctive goal eventually putting daylight between the teams. It came from a Cillian Tobin delivery way out of the wing which Dooley - who was a late alteration to their starting 15 after Adam Walsh cried off injured - got a deft touch and flicked the sliotar to the net.

Special mention too, to Bride Rovers full-back Denis Cashman who, when most needed, denied Na Piarsaigh two goal chances midway through the second-half when the outcome was hanging in the balance.

Not an easy evening for a free-taker either, but William Finnegan did really well courtesy of his strong return.

Despite Bride Rovers taking an early lead with a couple of scores from Finnegan and midfielder Brian Roche, Ross O’Sullivan got one back for Na Piarsaigh in the sixth minute.

While the greasy underfoot conditions and wet ball ensured we weren’t going to get a free-flowing encounter, Ronan O’Connell scored one of the best points of the hour when his over the shoulder effort under pressure, sailed between the posts.

Conleith Ryan, benefitting from a layoff from wing-back Kieran Kearney, made it 0-4 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

Every ball won was hard-earned, and Na Piarsaigh moved to within a point through a brace of Craig Hanifin frees. It remained a one-point match on the 20 minute mark.

Bride Rovers persisted and enjoyed their best period of the half shooting a trio of quick-fire points when Finnegan obliged with a free, Tobin contributed a wonderful point, while Brian Roche also found the range, the chance created by Dooley. They led by double scores, 0-8 to 0-4.

Na Piarsaigh finished the half with a couple of scores from Patrick Rourke and Hanifin, but it was their wide tally of seven that outnumbered their score of six (0-9 to 0-6).

Both teams battled their way through the third quarter as the conditions deteriorated. At the three-quarter mark, the east Cork side had held on to their three-point margin despite a lot of pressure from Na Piarsaigh. Significantly, they didn’t concede a green flag.

Following Cashman’s heroics, a Ross O’Sullivan cut the gap to two points.

But a strong finish ensured the points headed to Rathcormac as Dooley followed his goal with a point. The cherry on the icing came from Finnegan with his seventh point.

It leaves them in a positive frame of mind ahead of next Saturday’s outing against Killeagh, while Na Piarsaigh will hope for a better result in their meeting with Inniscarra.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: W Finnegan (0-7 frees), D Dooley (1-1), B Roche and R O’Connell (0-2 each), C Ryan and C Tobin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: C Hanifin (0-5 frees), R O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-1 free), K Buckley, P Rourke and D Connery (free) (0-1 each).

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; T O’Sullivan, D Cashman, C Hazelwood; K Kearney, E Roche (Capt), S O’Connor; B Roche, J Mannix; C Ryan, R O’Connell, D Dooley; C Tobin, W Finnegan, J Ahern.

Subs: P O’Flynn for T O’Sullivan (51 inj).

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; A Dennehy, E Gunning (Capt), P Murphy; G Joyce, D Connery, C Buckley; D Gunning, E Moynihan; K Forde, S Forde, R O’Sullivan; K Buckley, P Rourke, C Hanifin.

Subs: E Sheehan for K Forde (half-time), K Moynihan for P Rourke (45), L Sheehan for C Hanifin (49), C Dower for R O’Sullivan (55).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea).