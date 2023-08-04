Goals key in Killeagh's win over Inniscarra

Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC Group A

Killeagh 4-13 Inniscarra 1-14

A more clinical and cuter Killeagh took the points in this Group A encounter of the Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC played in rain swept Caherlag tonight. The Imokilly side hit three first half goals, defended solidly and, once they’d weathered the storm after Sean O’Donoghue’s major just after the break, had enough acumen to finish stronger than the Muskerry men who will rue their thirteen wides.

Killeagh manager, Bryan McCarthy, was thrilled with how they responded to that goal. “We knew Inniscarra were going to come back at us, which they did, and what pleased me most was that our last ten minutes were fantastic. It’s something that we’ve looked at throughout the year and it seems to be continuing for us now which is something we’re really happy with.”

They led by five at the break but O’Donoghue’s goal straight after the re-start looked as if it would be the catalyst for last year’s Premier Intermediate champions to push on. That felt even more likely after three points from the outstanding Pádraig Holland outdid an Eoghan Keniry effort for Killeagh to leave the sides level for the fifth time at 3-7 to 1-13 with twenty to play.

Crucially, however, they never took the lead and only scored once more. As their wide tally rose, Killeagh’s radar became flawless as three Dylan McCarthy points and further efforts from Dinny Walsh, Gary Leahy and Colm Leahy saw them home before a late major from Gary Leahy saw them hosed.

Inniscarra had ten scores to Killeagh’s nine in the first half, but the key difference between the sides was the three green flags that the Imokilly side had raised. Dylan McCarthy started at top of the left for Killeagh, but after he slotted over the game’s opening score in the second minute, he stayed around the middle of the field. This made it two-on-two in front of the Inniscarra goal, and the decision to leave it as so was to Killeagh’s advantage.

Nonetheless, there was nothing between them for the opening ten minutes and they were level on three occasions. Colm Casey answered McCarthy’s early effort, and further scores from Pádraig Holland and Owen McCarthy for Inniscarra were cancelled out by another McCarthy free and a smart score from Cathal Fitzgibbon to make it 0-3 each.

A long free from McCarthy then dropped short, and in the ensuing scramble Gary Leahy gathered possession and managed to send the ball to the net despite being half blocked. The Muskerry side’s answer was impressive as they reeled off the next four to take the lead. Holland had his first from play, Kieran Rice popped over a couple of placed balls and Seán O’Donoghue, now operating at midfield after starting in the half-forward line, had his first score.

History was then to repeat itself. Another long ball, this time from the impressive Ryan McCarthy, was gathered by Gary Leahy who was fully hooked this time but Colm Leahy was on hand to crack home goal number two. Goal number three followed quickly, with Colm Leahy feeding Dinny Walsh who planted it into the tope corner to give Killeagh a 3-3 to 0-7 lead.

They broke even from there to the interval, as two more points from Dylan McCarthy and one from Shane Smiddy were cancelled out by two more from Holland and another from Owen McCarthy for Inniscarra to leave it 3-6 to 0-10 at half time.

Killeagh then managed the Inniscarra onslaught before kicking for home and they will go into their second round encounter with Bride Rovers full of confidence while Inniscarra must pick themselves up for a clash with Na Piarsaigh.

Scorers for Killeagh: G Leahy (2-1), D McCarthy (0-7, 0-6 frees), C Leahy and D Walsh (1-1 each), C Fitzgibbon, E Keniry, and S Smiddy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Inniscarra: P Holland (0-7, 0-3 frees), S O’Donoghue (1-2), K Rice (0-1 free, 0-1 ’65) and O McCarthy (0-2 each), C Casey (0-1).

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; S Long, P O’Brien, D Hogan; R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh Wallace; C Fitzgibbon, C Leahy; D Walsh (c), E Keniry, S Smiddy; C Leahy, G Leahy, D McCarthy.

Subs: S Walsh for Fizgibbon (45)

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe (JC); C O’Leary, B O’Mahony, C Lombard; S Sheahan, L Ryan, A McCarthy; J Harrington, O McCarthy; K Rice, P Holland, S O’Donoghue (JC); M Murphy, C Casey, M Nagle.

Subs: J Roche for Nagle (ht), C O’Leary for Murphy (46)

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).