Cork hurling previews: Douglas and debut outfit Fr O'Neill's to have fruitful opening day

SATURDAY

Cork PSHC Group A: Midleton v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn (S Scanlon), 3pm

Bishopstown hopes that 2023 would be the first season they emerge from the group phase took a fair hit when the draws were made. To finish in the top two, they’ll need to finish ahead of two from Glen Rovers, the Rockies, and Midleton. Their league campaign saw them relegated to the third tier.

Midleton, under new manager Michael Keohane, are aiming to bounce back from a poor defence of their county title last summer which saw them fail to reach the knockout stages. They’ve enough class in Conor Lehane, Cormac Beausang, and Ross O’Regan to begin that redemption quest with a win.

Verdict: Midleton

Group B: Erin’s Own v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn (C O’Regan), 5pm

The team that consistently gets the most out of itself versus the team that more often than not fails to maximise its potential. We hardly need to explain which is which. Erin’s Own will be without the injured Robbie O’Flynn, a huge loss to last year’s beaten semi-finalists. Their defence will be hard-pressed to contain an attack spearheaded by Shane Kingston.

Verdict: Douglas

Fr O’Neill’s v Charleville, Rathcormac (M Maher), 7.30pm

Debut premier senior outing for Fr O’Neill’s. The men from Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge will take confidence from finishing third in Division 1 of the League when without the services of Cork senior pair Declan Dalton and Ger Millerick. They last met Charleville in championship in the 2020 Senior A final, a decider Charleville won thanks to strong showings from Darragh Fitzgibbon and Daniel O’Flynn. Can Fr O’Neill’s do a better job on this occasion in curtailing the opposition’s key pillars?

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s

Group C: Kanturk v Sarsfields, Fermoy (D Daly), 3pm

With such a large crossover of dual players, Kanturk will be buoyed by having claimed victory on the opening weekend of the Senior A football championship. Moreover, having been responsible for Midleton’s exit last year, they’ll hold no fear of League champions Sars. To claim another notable scalp, though, they will have to hold a lively and pacy forward unit led by Aaron Myers, Daniel Hogan, Cian Darcy, and Colm McCarthy.

Verdict: Sarsfields

St Finbarr’s v Newtownshandrum, Mourneabbey (S Stokes), 5pm

A couple of late injury concerns for Barrs boss Ger Cunningham as Cahalane brothers, Conor and Damien, are understood to have picked up knocks when lining out for the Castlehaven footballers last weekend. This is a repeat of last year’s county semi-final. If Newtownshandrum learned only one lesson from that game, it is that they cannot allow their opponents the rope they did early doors - the Barrs led 1-11 to 0-1 after 18 minutes.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Cork SAHC Group B: Courcey Rovers v Ballyhea, Mallow (W King), 5pm

A repeat of last year’s quarter-final, which Courceys shaded by the minimum. Sean Twomey, Tadhg O’Sullivan, and Ronan Sweetnam can ensure the same result materialises here.

Verdict: Courcey Rovers

Newcestown v Blarney, Ovens (N O’Neill), 7.30pm

Having reached the quarter and semi-finals respectively in 2021, neither Blarney not Newcestown emerged from their group last year. Mark Coleman didn’t figure for Cork in 2023 because of a knee injury. How much will we see of him in the coming weeks and what shape is he in after so long out? Coleman’s Blarney and Cork teammate Pádraig Power will be looking to further show his capability over the summer after earning minutes in red during the inter-county season.

Verdict: Blarney

Group C Fermoy v Cloyne, Youghal (C Lane), 7.30pm

There was only a point in it - in Fermoy’s favour - when this pair served up a five-goal cracker on the opening weekend 12 months ago. Cloyne being relegated to Division 5 of the league is not good news for a Senior A club.

Verdict: Fermoy

Cork PIHC Group A Ballincollig v Dungourney, Cobh (A Hyland), 7.30pm

Tough opening-day assignment for premier intermediate newcomers Dungourney. Their opponents, who had Tadhg O’Connell, Brian Keating, and James Dwyer on the victorious Cork U20 panel, recently won promotion to the league’s top-flight.

Verdict: Ballincollig

Group B Ballymartle v Carrigaline, Shamrocks (B Barry Murphy), 1pm

David Drake, Rob O’Shea, and Ronan Kelleher can help Division 3 league finalists Carrigaline get the better of last year’s relegated Senior A side.

Verdict: Carrigaline

Éire Óg v Valley Rovers, Ballymaw (W Wallis), 3pm

Éire Óg’s Division 3 league success would suggest they have put behind them their relegation-threatened 2022 season.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Cork IAHC Group B Mayfield v Blackrock, Ballinlough (B Murphy), 2pm

Verdict: Blackrock

Cork PJHC Group B Ballygarvan v Barryroe, Bandon (C Egan), 4pm

Verdict: Ballygarvan

Kilbrittain v Milford, Banteer (J Kenneally), 7.30pm

Verdict: Kilbrittain

SUNDAY

Cork SAHC Group C: Carrigtwohill v Mallow, Church Road (P Lyons), 2pm

Difficult League for Mallow. Relegated from Division 2 without a single win to their name. Carrigtwohill’s Sean Brennan, Seán Walsh, and Liam Gosnell can heap further hardship on them here.

Verdict: Carrigtwohill

Cork PIHC Group A Castlelyons v Bandon, Ballyanley (K O’Sullivan), 2pm

Bandon failed to win a league game in Division 3 and were duly relegated. Castlelyons are bidding to emerge from their group for a fourth straight summer.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Group C Castlemartyr v Ballinhassig, Ballygarvan (B Coniry), 2pm Ballinhassig went unbeaten through Division 4, their league campaign culminating with a final win over Valley Rovers. They have the form to reverse last year’s group defeat.

Verdict: Ballinhassig

Watergrasshill v Kilworth, Rathcormac (C Dineen), 2pm

Kilworth suffered league relegation to Division 4. Their opponents are chasing a first group championship win since 2020.

Verdict: Watergrasshill

Cork IAHC Group A: Aghada v Aghabullogue, Páirc Uí Rinn (C Murphy), 3pm

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Group B Sarsfields v Kildorrery, Glanworth (N Fahy), 2pm

Verdict: Sarsfields

Group C Cloughduv v Midleton, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Twomey), 1pm

Verdict: Cloughduv

Douglas v Ballygiblin, Lisgoold (A Murphy), 2pm Verdict: Ballygiblin

Cork PJHC Group A Erin’s Own v Glen Rovers, Ballincollig (I McCarthy), 2pm

Verdict: Glen Rovers

Tracton v Argideen Rangers, Ballinspittle (E Coleman), 2pm

Verdict: Tracton

Group C Meelin v Russell Rovers, Castletownroche (J Murphy), 2pm

Verdict: Russell Rovers

St Finbarr’s v St Catherine’s, Cobh (R O’Connell), 2pm Verdict: St Finbarr’s