Saoirse McCarthy: 'We’ve had enough reality checks' 

She is only 23 years old since Sunday week, yet the talented Saoirse McCarthy has become a natural leader.

In February, the Courcey Rovers star captained MTU to Purcell Cup victory. She has the distinct honour of winning a staggering trio of minor, intermediate and senior All-Ireland camogie medals in 2018, and would be forgiven for thinking all her birthdays had come together.

Unfortunately, a barren period followed, she will be seeking her first senior medal on the field of play this weekend.

“It’s a long time ago now,” she recalls. “We haven’t won a senior since 2018. The minor All-Ireland was probably the best day of our lives because we did it with our friends, we beat Galway. We beat Down in the intermediate, and Kilkenny in the senior.

“That senior medal isn’t really ours. We played no minutes with the seniors, we were playing with the intermediates and were senior subs.”

Her love of the game was fostered from an early age with role models in plentiful supply.

“Growing up, you are watching Sara Hayes, Rachel Moloney, Christine O’Neill, Jacinta Crowley in the club.

“I was only talking to Laura Hayes about this, her sister is doing the pitch walk with the U14s at half-time in the final. Myself and Laura have the picture of ourselves doing the pitch-walk in Croke Park in 2014 when Cork won.

“Matthew (Twomey) was involved with the management team back then. A lot of the girls I’m playing with now were playing that day, and we were watching on from the stands.”

A versatile performer too, comfortable in any position - even if we are in an age where jersey numbers aren’t as relevant as before.

“Wherever I’m put, I genuinely don’t have a preference. Last year I played wing-back. The start of this year I was at midfield. I am now half-forward. The competition for places is massive. If me being moved can create space that suits someone else, that is fine by me.

“Playing wing-forward is really the same position as last year playing wing-back, because I was pushing forward. The same with midfield. You are doing the same job, just in different places.”

Cork's Saoirse McCarthy receives a hug from manager Matthew Twomey after the game. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Manager Twomey has dipped heavily into the subs bench during this championship. She dismisses any fear factor of being taken off.

“I don’t think you think about it that way. You are out there to do your job and do it to the best of your ability. You are not looking over your shoulder, I don’t think anyone is. If you are not having a good day, which can happen easily, you are happy to let someone else do the job.”

On route to the decider, Cork knocked out two of the big three in Galway and Kilkenny. Keeping a lid on expectations will be important.

“We have to focus game by game. That is our job. We couldn’t look past Kilkenny and Galway. We worked very hard all over the field and the subs coming on was a huge boost.

“I do enjoy the build-up. I get caught up in it sometimes, looking at the signs in the village (Ballinspittle). But I also feel like we haven’t taken anything for granted.

“There is no small All-Ireland final. There is no bad team that gets to an All-Ireland final. We know what it is like to go into an All-Ireland final as underdogs and you don’t write yourself off ever. Waterford will be no different.

“They have beaten us already this year in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in front of a big (Cork) crowd. That was a turning point for us. It was a bit of a reality check for sure, especially after losing the league final a couple of weeks before. We’ve had enough reality checks.

“Waterford don’t have any bad players. They have quality all over the pitch. We are looking for a performance. If the medal comes, it will be Thank God.”