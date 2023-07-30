Wins for St Vincent’s, Kildorrery, Ballydesmond, Kilmurry and St James

Saturday was a busy day in the lower grades of the Bons Secours Cork Football championships
Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 09:43
John Coleman

Saturday was a busy day in the lower grades of the Bons Secours Cork Football championships with six games down for decision between the Intermediate ‘A’ Football Championship and the Premier Junior Football Championship.

In Group A of the Intermediate championship, St Vincent’s had a well-needed win over Glanworth in Lisgoold as they emerged victorious on a scoreline of 2-6 to 0-9. It’s been a tough few years for the northsiders, but they got ahead early here and led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break, Brandon Hornibrook with the goal. David Pyne was the main man for Glanworth, as he kicked 0-6 but a second goal for Vincent’s from Kyle O’Connor late on saw them home.

In Group C Kildorrery got the better of Ballinora by 0-8 to 0-7 in Watergrasshill and went top of the group as a result as Mitchelstown and Boherbue had drawn on Tuesday night. Shane O’Neill was the winner’s most important man as he kicked 0-7, including their last two that put them two clear. Cork U20 hurling star, Shane Kingston, brought Ballinora back to within one, but they couldn’t force an equaliser.

Meanwhile in the Premier Junior championship there was no separating Urhan and Cullen after their Group A clash in Ballingeary. Conchubhar Harrington was on song for the Beara men, as he kicked 0-3 while Philip O’Shea rifled over two points. Urhan could have got the win, but they had a penalty saved by Cullen ‘keeper Finbarr O’Connor.

St Nick’s and Ballydesmond were both operating at the higher grade last year and were looking to get a step closer to climbing the ladder again when they clashed in Glantane. The northsiders have had a tough few years and it wasn’t to be their day here as Darragh Moynihan helped Ballydesmond to victory. The Duhallow side won by 1-17 to 1-14 with Moynihan kicking 1-6 of their total, Donagh Coughlan with the goal for St Nick’s.

Last year’s Junior champions, Kilmurry, enjoyed an emphatic win over Millstreet in a Group C encounter played in Ballyvourney. Joe McGinn kicked 0-6 for the winners, and Lawrence Aisling 0-4 while Daniel Cahalane goaled in their 1-19 to 0-10 win.

Finally, in the other game in Group C, St James edged Kinsale by a point in Timoleague. Frank Hayes’ goal was the key score of the game for the Ardfield team as it left them leading by 1-7 to 0-5 at the interval. Hayes also kicked two points while another two-point contribution from Paul O’Sullivan in the second half helped them to a 1-11 0-13 victory.

