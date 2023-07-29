Aghada rue misses as Cill na Martra get up and running with win

Cork Premier IFC: Cill na Martra 0-11 Aghada 0-8

Cill na Martra withstood a torrid challenge from Aghada in the first round of the Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC at Cloughduv on Saturday. That said, the east Cork side were left to rue a huge amount of missed opportunities that could have caused an upset against last season’s defeated semi-finalists.

They couldn’t get their noses in front, despite having drawn level early in the first half, and were a mere point in arrears twice in the third quarter.

The introduction of Dan Ó Duinnín - always such an influential player for the mid Cork side and returning from injury - steadied the ship for them in the second period. He was involved in a lot of the action upon his introduction.

Also, Tadhg Ó Corcora kept a close eye on Aghada dangerman Aaron Berry.

Aghada trailed 0-3 to 0-5 at the interval after playing with the aid of a strong wind, albeit blowing towards the corner flag. They achieved parity through Danny Creedon, 0-2 apiece on seven minutes.

John Evan’s team led 4-2 on the quarter-hour mark and the second quarter, which was devoid of scores, belonged to Cill na Martra. When Micheál Ó Deasúna landed his fifth point from the left flank - an excellent free off the ground - it gave them a two-point cushion as they went to the dressing-room.

Aghada missed some glorious chances after the restart, and it proved to be their downfall.

A two-point gap remained between the teams at the three-quarter mark (0-7 to 0-5), Jack Norris and a Diarmuid Byrne free cancelled by Fionnbarra Ó hÉalaithe and Maidhcí Ó Duinnín from play.

Aghada would notch 10 wides - seven in the second half - to four for Cill na Martra, who applied themselves more vigorously on the stretch.

Byrne knocked over a couple of frees to keep Aghada in touch, but the closest they could get was two points.

Cill na Marta, meanwhile, kicked some wonderful points from play and from many different angles. Ciarán Ó Duinnín, Ó Deasúna (free) and Maidhcí Ó Duinnín twice, ensured it would be a positive result.

They were four up in stoppages when Ciarán Ó Duinnín received a black card, and despite Creedon scoring a late free, they held on.

With Na Piarsaigh and Kilshannig making up the rest of this group, there will be nothing easy. For now, Cill na Martra are up-and-running.

Scorers for Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasúna (0-6, 0-5 frees), M Ó Duinnín (0-3), C Ó Duinnín and F Ó hÉalaithe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghada: D Creedon (0-2 frees) and D Byrne (frees) (0-3 each), J Norris and T Hartnett (0-1 each).

CILL NA MARTRA: P Ó Críodáin; T Ó Corcora, G Ó Mocháin, F Ó Faoláin; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; F Ó hÉalaithe, G Ó Goillidhe (Capt); C Mac Lochlainn, C Ó Duinnín, C Ó Meachair; S Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, M Ó Duinnín.

Subs: D Ó Duinnín for C Ó Meachair (41), E Ó Conaill for F Ó Éalaithe (50), A Ó Loingsigh for S Ó Duinnín (61).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; J Norris, E Leahy (Capt), D Collins; A O’Connell, J O’Donoghue, K O’Shea; D Phelan, D Byrne; T Hartnett, D Creedon, A Berry; C Hegarty, J Tynan, P O’Neill.

Subs: J Colbert for J O’Donoghue (half-time inj), J O’Hanlon for A O’Connell (41), S Whyte for C Hegarty (53).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).