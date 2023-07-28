Cork SFC special: 'Disgusted' Ballincollig fall flat as Nemo cruise to opening win

Cork Premier SFC: Nemo Rangers 2-11 Ballincollig 0-6.

AS Championship ignitions go, this one barely flickered at all. Ballincollig had one of those error-strewn, nervy displays most often left on the cutting room floor – bad decisions aplenty in possession, faulty decision-making and little to show for their undoubted perspiration only deep frustration.

The malaise set in early at Pairc UI Rinn – defender Colin Moore should have gathered a loose ball in the fourth minute but instead possession gave Paul Kerrigan the time and opportunity to find an unmarked Mark Cronin inside the cover for the opening goal of the game.

Deepening Ballincollig frustration was their tendency to spoil good graft and approach work with poor wides – they had four in the opening fifteen minutes.

"We didn't see that coming, we're disgusted with the performance. We finished the league strong, had three good challenge games, and we've been motoring well," said a rueful Ballincollig manager Podsie O'Mahony. "The work rate was ok but the execution was poor. We held them to a point for over fifteen minutes in the second half, but they got two soft scores after that."

Reigning champions Nemo hardly blazed a trail either but their sloppy bits were limited and Mark Cronin made good use of tidy parcels of space up front. His time with Cork has been beneficial even if there are many in Trabeg who felt he didn't get the inter-county minutes he deserved. He pointed an 11th-minute free to cancel Cian Dorgan’s placed ball for Ballincollig – the latter’s only score in the opening 27 minutes of the game.

Ballincollig might point to the second-minute loss of veteran defender Noel Galvin but it would be spurious to do so. Though Liam O’Connell looked lively in possession, Ballincollig’s momentum was constantly stalled by poor execution on the ball.

Barry O’Driscoll, Conor Horgan and Oran McElligott added Nemo points before Cian Dorgan fisted over Ballincollig’s first point from play in the 28th minute. Even that couldn’t stall the errors, and a sideline turnover from Sean Dore gave Cronin the time and space to post a 1-5 to 0-2 half time lead for Nemo.

Three Ballincollig changes at the break indicated the urgency of their plight but it still took them time to build up a second half head of steam. Cian Dorgan added to his first-half brace with three more points, two of them fine efforts, and by the 49th minute, Ballincollig had the deficit back to a manageable four points (1-7 to 0-6). Midfielder Sean Dore has a bit of cut about him and his partner Sean Kiely blazed over for a 49th-minute point as Nemo dithered in defence. It was the first Ballincollig score that didn’t come via the boot (or fist) of Cian Dorgan but a goal there might have made it interesting. At least more interesting.

Nemo manager Paul O'Donovan revealed afterwards that Luke Connolly might be back in time for the next group game against Eire Og. Ronan Dalton and Jack Horgan might also be involved.

Veterans Paul Kerrigan (36) and Barry O’Driscoll (33) might be less mobile these days but they posted a healthy five point haul between them on the night – Kerrigan’s long-range point the highlight, and though Nemo were sparing with their subs due to the intermediates playing championship on Saturday, O’Driscoll playing the 60 minutes was noteworthy.

"They're outstanding Nemo players, when you need leaders on the pitch, they're the first guys putting their hands up. Fantastic servants," said O'Donovan.

The group system, of course, affords Podsie O’Mahony’s side a second and third chance to redeem this inauspicious opening night. They will hardly be as ineffectual against Carrigaline and Eire Óg and it should be easy to lift them if they have anything about themselves. Doubtless they are far better than they showed on this occasion. Sean Kiely had a 56th-minute goal effort turned around the post by Micheal A Martin, but the soundness of Nemo’s defence was not scrutinised here to any significant degree.

Ballincollig’s night finished on a note of farce, a pass back to the keeper that Jack Gibbons couldn’t touch by rule was gleefully finished to the net by Alan O’Donovan. It could have got worse – Mark Cronin hit the underside of the crossbar in injury time.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: M Cronin (1-3, 1 free), A O’Donovan (1-1), B O’Driscoll (0-3), P Kerrigan (0-2, 1 free), C Horgan, O McElligott (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (0-5, 2 frees), S Kiely (0-1).

NEMO RANGERS: M A Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C Molloy, K Fulignati, S Cronin; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, P Kerrigan, G Sayers; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, O McElligott.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons; C Moore, N Gavin, E Cooke; C Kiely, J O’Connor, M Oldham; S Dore, S Kiely; P O’Neill, L O’Connell, D O’Mahony; D Dorgan, C Dorgan, D Murphy.

Subs for Ballincollig: F Down for Galvin (inj, 2), S O’Neill for D Dorgan (HT); H Ahearne for Cooke (HT), Rob Noonan for Murphy (HT).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer/Lyre).