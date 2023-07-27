Kerry make one change as O'Brien comes into starting side

Stephen O’Brien is the sole change in the Kerry team named to face Dublin in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin.
O’Brien has been announced to replace Adrian Spillane who began the win over Derry last Sunday week. Spillane’s brother Killian comes in for injured Tony Brosnan on Kerry’s bench.
Kenmare Shamrocks man O’Brien impressed upon his introduction in the semi-final, while Killian Spillane returns to the squad for the first time since the Munster win over Clare. In another change to the squad, Ronan Buckley returns for Seán O’Brien.
The team features 13 of the side that began last year’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin – 2022 starter Brian Ó Beaglaoich is among the reserves, while David Moran has since retired. Coming in for them are Paul Murphy and Dara Moynihan who are featured as used substitutes 12 months ago.
Dublin will announce their team on Friday morning with Ciarán Kilkenny vying with Niall Scully for a starting place. Three-time footballer of the year candidate and six-time All-Star Kilkenny came on as a first-half substitute for Scully in last Saturday week’s semi-final victory against Monaghan.
Shane Ryan (Rathmore); Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle); Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), Gavin White (Dr Crokes); Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil); Dara Moynihan (Spa), Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks); Paudie Clifford (Fossa), David Clifford (c, Fossa), Paul Geaney (Dingle).
: Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes), Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), Mike Breen (Beaufort), Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle), Ruairí Murphy (Listry), Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), Killian Spillane (Templenoe), Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), Ronan Buckley (Listry).