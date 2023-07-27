Kerry make one change as O'Brien comes into starting side

Kenmare Shamrocks man Stephen O’Brien impressed upon his introduction in the semi-final, while Killian Spillane returns to the squad for the first time since the Munster win over Clare.
Kerry make one change as O'Brien comes into starting side

ONE CHANGE: Kerry have made one change to their starting XV for the All-Ireland Final against Dublin with Stephen O'Brien coming into the starting line-up. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 20:16
John Fogarty

Stephen O’Brien is the sole change in the Kerry team named to face Dublin in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin.

O’Brien has been announced to replace Adrian Spillane who began the win over Derry last Sunday week. Spillane’s brother Killian comes in for injured Tony Brosnan on Kerry’s bench.

Kenmare Shamrocks man O’Brien impressed upon his introduction in the semi-final, while Killian Spillane returns to the squad for the first time since the Munster win over Clare. In another change to the squad, Ronan Buckley returns for Seán O’Brien.

The team features 13 of the side that began last year’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin – 2022 starter Brian Ó Beaglaoich is among the reserves, while David Moran has since retired. Coming in for them are Paul Murphy and Dara Moynihan who are featured as used substitutes 12 months ago.

Dublin will announce their team on Friday morning with Ciarán Kilkenny vying with Niall Scully for a starting place. Three-time footballer of the year candidate and six-time All-Star Kilkenny came on as a first-half substitute for Scully in last Saturday week’s semi-final victory against Monaghan.

KERRY (SFC v Dublin): Shane Ryan (Rathmore); Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle); Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), Gavin White (Dr Crokes); Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil); Dara Moynihan (Spa), Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks); Paudie Clifford (Fossa), David Clifford (c, Fossa), Paul Geaney (Dingle). 

Subs: Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes), Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), Mike Breen (Beaufort), Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle), Ruairí Murphy (Listry), Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), Killian Spillane (Templenoe), Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), Ronan Buckley (Listry).

More in this section

Stephen O'Brien makes a pass 16/7/2023 What comes of O'Brien and Kerry's bench press? 
Tadhg Morley, David Clifford and Tom O'Sullivan celebbrate after the game 16/7/2023 Oisín McConville: We've never seen anyone like David Clifford before
Derry v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Diarmuid Murphy: No need to be looking after this Number One
Dublin v Monaghan - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Conor McManus: 'No hesitation' on signing up for 18th season - if the body allows 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd