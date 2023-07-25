Talks underway for Bruce Springsteen to play concert in at least one GAA stadium in 2024

Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Kilkenny’s UPMC Nowlan Park have been mentioned as potential venues
Bruce Springsteen at the RDS in Dublin last May. Picture: Andres Poveda

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 09:04
John Fogarty

Discussions are underway about Bruce Springsteen playing at least one GAA stadium in next year.

The Irish Examiner understands “The Boss” and The E Street Band will return to Ireland for the second successive May in 2024.

Springsteen played three sold-out nights in Dublin’s RDS this past May 5, 7 and 9 as part of a world tour, the group’s first concerts since February 2017.

Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Kilkenny’s UPMC Nowlan Park have been mentioned as potential venues. Springsteen last played the Cork and Kilkenny venues in July 2013 when he gave two performances in each stadium.

If the concerts are booked, clashes with the provincial senior championships are expected to be avoided.

Bruce Springsteen on the stage Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2013. Picture: Miki Barlok
Bruce Springsteen on the stage Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2013. Picture: Miki Barlok

After their senior footballers and hurlers were forced to play outside Páirc Uí Chaoimh last year due to the Ed Sheeran concerts, Cork GAA assured people that their flagship teams wouldn’t be pushed out again

Cork’s hurlers played Clare in a home game in FBD Semple Stadium while the Cork-Kerry provincial football semi-final was staged in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Pat Ryan’s senior hurlers are due to face Limerick and Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in next season’s Munster SHC.

It was announced last week that Coldplay will play two dates in Croke Park next August with tickets going on general sale this Friday.

Neither GAA HQ nor Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted a gig this year.

