Rebels relishing Galway challenge says Cork boss Twomey

“We haven’t beaten Galway since 2017 and they have beaten us three times this year. That’s an unbelievable statistic for Cork Camogie.
GALWAY GIRLS: Cork manager Matthew Twomey ready for Galway challenge.

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 08:00
Ger McCarthy

The pressure is on Cork to deliver in Saturday evening’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie senior semi-final against Galway at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Pressure is something the Cork Camogie senior manager is used to since replacing Paudie Murray.

Yet, it is six years since Cork last lowered Galway’s colours (2017 All-Ireland semi-final). So dethroning reigning champions Kilkenny in the previous round represented a timely boost.

“There was relief but a lot of pride in our players too,” Twomey said of Cork’s quarter-final win over Kilkenny.

“The girls were under pressure but stayed resilient. What we found most rewarding that day was how they stuck to the game plan. We were under fierce pressure in injury-time but held on to beat the All-Ireland champions in Croke Park.”

Already no strangers to one another, Cork and Galway have crossed paths three times this year. Each game has been tight but the Connacht side has emerged victorious in the National League (twice) and championship group stages.

Unsurprisingly, Galway are favourites to defeat Cork in the second half of Saturday night’s All-Ireland Camogie semi-final double-header.

“It will be similar to our quarter-final and come down to who imposes their game plan better,” Twomey commented.

“Our players are relishing this challenge. We have a lot of faith in them but Galway are a savage team. Whatever way you want to play against them, they will match you.

“They have some stars to look out for but we will concentrate on ourselves and try to get the best out of our team. We’ll try and dictate the game as much as we can.

“It will be about starting well, something we did up there (Galway) in the opening round of the championship.

“I know our players relish these challenges. It will be backs against the wall but we have to embrace it because it is an All-Ireland semi-final. It is up to us to go out and have a crack off of it.”

