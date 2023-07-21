All-Ireland final preview: Kilkenny will not relent but Limerick to get job done

All-Ireland SHC final

Kilkenny v Limerick, Croke Park 3.30pm (J Keenan, Wicklow) Live RTÉ, BBC.

Injuries have visited these teams so much this summer that they can hardly be surprised they have arrived again ahead of this final in the form of David Blanchfield and Richie English’s setbacks.

And yet they endure, absorb and adapt. Most of Sunday’s attention will be on the Limerick alternative back-line but keep in mind just how Kilkenny’s own half-back and midfield combinations have changed over the course of this summer.

Of course, in this most demanding of All-Ireland formats, both teams have had their weak moments. Against Clare in the Munster final, Limerick were flagging badly before half-time and they were a distant second to Galway for the majority of the first half two weeks ago. When Clare made a delayed return to convention for the third quarter, Kilkenny suffered and faded worryingly against Galway in the Leinster final before Saturday’s groom Cillian Buckley saved the day.

That Kilkenny have chased and caught teams in their last couple of outings will buoy them because they may well have to hunt Limerick who have won their four last second halves. Interestingly, Limerick have yet to win both halves of a game this summer and have failed to win a first half since the provincial group game against Clare.

It may have been four years ago but there are nuggets in Kilkenny’s semi-final victory over Limerick. Start as you mean to go on. Never relent. Don’t go behind. Limerick often give teams a grace period before working out what’s what early doors and wreaking damage.

Derek Lyng indicated in his pre-match interviews that attack is the best tactic and rightly so when Limerick are without two of the defensive protagonists and four of the outfield back-line are set to play in different roles to what they filled in last year’s final. That upheaval can be exploited and Lyng will have noted the success teams have had when Barry Nash has been penned in.

At the same time, Limerick will have recognised Kilkenny have been leaking more goals this season. Eoin Murphy’s goal has been breached in all but two SHC games against Westmeath and Dublin and they were taken for nine goals by Antrim, Wexford and Galway in the Leinster final. That’s the worry if Kilkenny look to make this a scorefest but their half-forward line as it is named is artisan and they may be just as happy upsetting Limerick’s totemic trio.

Subduing Clare and shocking Galway as they have, there may be a feeling in the Kilkenny camp that there is a touch of destiny in this campaign of theirs. Their spirits must be soaring and they will feed off being dismissed and the chance to redeem themselves after last year – Paddy Deegan will be hell bent to prevent Gearóid Hegarty catching so easily this time around.

Honesty defines this Kilkenny side but more is required to beat their opponents. Outside of Aaron Gillane, Limerick’s best players – Tom Morrissey, Darragh O’Donovan and Kyle Hayes – are all operating in the middle third. In all their reformatting in this campaign, that has not changed. If they continue that form, Limerick will be champions again. Verdict: Limerick.