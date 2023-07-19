Bugler faces a race against time to be fit for All-Ireland final

Dessie Farrell has joined Jack O’Connor in calling for the return of the maor foirne on a limited basis.

Describing the decision to do away with the running selector as a “sledgehammer to crack a nut”, the Dublin manager was discussing the subject at the county’s pre All-Ireland final press conference yesterday where he admitted Seán Bugler will be “touch and go” to make Sunday week’s clash with Kerry.

“I think it’s tough,” he said of the current sideline restrictions. “Like, on the bigger days, just trying to communicate messages is so, so difficult. There may be other sports that it’s equally as hard but a lot of them now, soccer, for some reason, seems to be a little bit easier. Basketball, they have timeouts, American football, there’s a challenge and there’s so much going on and the pitch is so big, all that type of thing.” On Sunday, Kerry boss O’Connor spoke of the need to pass messages onto players and he has support from his opposite number Farrell. “I think it was probably sledgehammer to crack a nut type of thing. There could have been a better way, perhaps, because it is difficult.

“I know players would appreciate it and managers would appreciate it and it’s a game of chess, as we know, so being able to make strategic calls in game, in play, it’s a feature of the game now and now you’re reliant on and hoping that your voice can carry or that somebody catches your eye and you’re able to gesture. It should be a little bit easier, I would have thought.”

Bugler, who was named in last Saturday’s team to face Monaghan but missed out on the panel due to the calf setback, faces a race to be fit to face Kerry. “It'll be touch and go, being honest,” admitted Farrell. “We're throwing everything at it and we're hoping he'll be alright.

“He’d been going well, for sure. Maturing and developing nicely this season. But, look it, that's the nature of it. We've got out of it relatively okay in terms of when you look at it in its entirety.”

Explaining the injury, Farrell added: “The top of his calf moving up to the back of his leg. No, he's good. As I said we're hoping we're going to have him right. I honestly don't know whether he will be or not. So it'll be, I'd imagine, a late fitness test and all of that. Everyone else is in good shape.”

Keeping players fit throughout a restructured inter-county calendar was a task, especially the returnees Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey. “Yeah, definitely, it's trying to manage that throughout the season and particularly later on because there's volume load, mileage, years, there were all sorts of dimensions to it. Bryan Cullen (high performance manager) and the lads have been a huge help.”

Speaking about McCaffrey and his hamstring issues during the season, Farrell continued: “I think he's had a couple of bouts of injury as well so we probably had to reappraise how we could manage Jack throughout the season. Definitely managing his load and volume was important.”

Meanwhile, former GPA chief executive Farrell gave his backing to the female inter-county players’ campaign for better supports. “From what I know, and what I'm aware of, it's disappointing that it's taken so long to be resolved. I'm not sure how close it is. It could be very close because the soundings from the GAA and what not are very positive. But I think, to be fair to the GAA, they traditionally have a track record of getting it right. It might take some time but I am confident that it will be sorted out.

“It's probably disappointing though that in this day and age, inclusivity and the whole issue of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, they're so topical nowadays in society that we're having to deal with this type of an issue in our own sport, I'm sure there's been difficult enough conversations around dinner tables all over the country as to why it's the case.

“Anyone who has a wife, a partner, a child, a daughter, a mother still alive would probably vouch for that. It's something that needs to be sorted out and resolved because I definitely think the GAA will be stronger and better for getting it resolved and the quicker the better.”