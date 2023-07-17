Wexford GAA decide against extending Darragh Egan’s reign as senior hurling manager

Darragh Egan’s time as Wexford senior hurling manager has come to an end following a review of his two years in charge.

Despite support from the panel, the 2019 All-Ireland SHC winning coach will not remain in the position in 2024.

A statement from the county board executive this afternoon read: “Wexford GAA wish to announce that, following the completion of a comprehensive review of the 2023 season, it has been decided not to extend Darragh Egan’s initial two-year term as Senior Hurling Manager.

“Wexford GAA wish to acknowledge and thank Darragh for the enormous efforts he and his backroom team have made since his appointment in September 2021 and wish them all well for the future. The process to appoint a new Senior Hurling Manager will now commence.”

Wexford maintained their Liam MacCarthy Cup and Leinster SHC status with a final round victory over Kilkenny have lost to Westmeath in spectacular fashion the previous weekend.

Egan steps down with Niall Corcoran, Willie Cleary and Neil O’Loughlin. In a statement this afternoon, the Kiladangan man expressed his disappointment at not being given the opportunity to take the team into the new season but also his appreciation to the players and county board.

“To manage Wexford Senior Hurlers has been a brilliant opportunity over the last 2 years and a thoroughly enjoyable experience, one which I am disappointed not to be able to build upon in 2024.

Wexford manager Darragh Egan celebrates with Lee Chin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“I could not have undertaken this role without the help and support of so many people. Thank you to Sarah and my boys at home and all our family, who have been a constant support and we will all continue to love the buzz of Wexford Park. Also thank you to my own club Kiladangan who have supported me all the way through.

“I want to sincerely thank my wonderful management and backroom teams. Thanks in particular to Niall, Willie and Neil who were excellent in all that they did and their dedication was exemplary.

“The players that I worked with over the last two years are an incredible group. Their ability, attitude and commitment to the Wexford jersey have been exceptional. We had some great performances over the past two years, namely pressurised victories over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in 2022 and in Wexford Park in 2023.

"I have no doubt they can look forward positively to future success. I want to thank them all very much for their support and wish them the very best for the future.

“Thanks to the Wexford County Board officers particularly Micheál (Martin), Gavin (O’Donovan) and Dermot (Howlin), the Cairde Loch Garman and Colm and team sponsors, Zurich, who provided constant top-class support.

"I am very grateful to them for all they did for the team over the last two years. I would wholeheartedly like to wish the Wexford team the very best of luck for 2024.”