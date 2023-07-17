Wexford GAA decide against extending Darragh Egan’s reign as senior hurling manager

Despite support from the panel, the 2019 All-Ireland SHC winning coach will not remain in the position in 2024.
Wexford GAA decide against extending Darragh Egan’s reign as senior hurling manager

GONE: Darragh Egan’s time as Wexford senior hurling manager has come to an end following a review of his two years in charge. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 16:51
John Fogarty

Darragh Egan’s time as Wexford senior hurling manager has come to an end following a review of his two years in charge.

Despite support from the panel, the 2019 All-Ireland SHC winning coach will not remain in the position in 2024.

A statement from the county board executive this afternoon read: “Wexford GAA wish to announce that, following the completion of a comprehensive review of the 2023 season, it has been decided not to extend Darragh Egan’s initial two-year term as Senior Hurling Manager.

“Wexford GAA wish to acknowledge and thank Darragh for the enormous efforts he and his backroom team have made since his appointment in September 2021 and wish them all well for the future. The process to appoint a new Senior Hurling Manager will now commence.”

Wexford maintained their Liam MacCarthy Cup and Leinster SHC status with a final round victory over Kilkenny have lost to Westmeath in spectacular fashion the previous weekend.

Egan steps down with Niall Corcoran, Willie Cleary and Neil O’Loughlin. In a statement this afternoon, the Kiladangan man expressed his disappointment at not being given the opportunity to take the team into the new season but also his appreciation to the players and county board.

“To manage Wexford Senior Hurlers has been a brilliant opportunity over the last 2 years and a thoroughly enjoyable experience, one which I am disappointed not to be able to build upon in 2024.

Wexford manager Darragh Egan celebrates with Lee Chin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Wexford manager Darragh Egan celebrates with Lee Chin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“I could not have undertaken this role without the help and support of so many people. Thank you to Sarah and my boys at home and all our family, who have been a constant support and we will all continue to love the buzz of Wexford Park. Also thank you to my own club Kiladangan who have supported me all the way through.

“I want to sincerely thank my wonderful management and backroom teams. Thanks in particular to Niall, Willie and Neil who were excellent in all that they did and their dedication was exemplary.

“The players that I worked with over the last two years are an incredible group. Their ability, attitude and commitment to the Wexford jersey have been exceptional. We had some great performances over the past two years, namely pressurised victories over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in 2022 and in Wexford Park in 2023.

"I have no doubt they can look forward positively to future success. I want to thank them all very much for their support and wish them the very best for the future.

“Thanks to the Wexford County Board officers particularly Micheál (Martin), Gavin (O’Donovan) and Dermot (Howlin), the Cairde Loch Garman and Colm and team sponsors, Zurich, who provided constant top-class support.

"I am very grateful to them for all they did for the team over the last two years. I would wholeheartedly like to wish the Wexford team the very best of luck for 2024.”

Read More

Peter Fitzpatrick resigns as Louth GAA chairman

More in this section

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Previews Join us for the Gaelic Football Show live in Killarney
Louth v Offaly - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Peter Fitzpatrick resigns as Louth GAA chairman
The Gaelic Football Show: Dublin and Kerry show class and the ones that got away  S The Gaelic Football Show: Dublin and Kerry show class and the ones that got away 
<p>POSITIVE WEEK: GPA chief executive officer Tom Parsons at an event organised by players at the Radisson Blu at Dublin Airport ahead of the upcoming All-Ireland Championships semi-finals. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Tom Parsons: Threat of escalated protests gone after positive week in drive for equality

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd