Tom Parsons: Threat of escalated protests gone after positive week in drive for equality

GPA chief Tom Parsons reckons a positive week in the drive for equality has staved off the threat of escalated protests at games, for now.

LGFA and camogie players have been playing under protest in recent weeks as they push for the establishment of a female players charter setting out minimum standards.

Inter-county male players showed their support last Sunday with the Kerry and Derry footballers posing in front of a 'United for Equality' banner at Croke Park.

Parsons described that development as 'very significant' and expressed satisfaction at recent progress in the fight for equality.

The players chief noted GAA Director General Tom Ryan's comments at an Oireachtas Committee hearing that the GAA would be willing to support the female governing bodies if asked.

And he said statements from the LGFA and Camogie Association were equally encouraging, leaving the campaign 'in a good place' to have a player's charter in place for the 2024 season.

But the former Mayo midfielder also admitted that had that progress not been made, then an escalation of protest activity would have been likely this weekend, perhaps even extending to Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final.

"That certainly wouldn't have been beyond the realms of possibility if we hadn't seen some of the commitments that were made publicly last week and the statements that were made by the LGFA and the Camogie Association," said Parsons.

"For this weekend, because there is definitely movement in the engagement, and movement in the appetite for a female charter for 2024, are we in a place where we're going to escalate the protests?

"I mean, again, the players will be on a group call tomorrow, as per every week, and they'll make that decision and digest the information that has come in the last seven days between the comments made publicly by the GAA about their willingness to support and then the comments made publicly by the LGFA and Camogie Association publicly in terms of wanting to commit to a charter in 2024.

"So there's been a few moving parts. This weekend, do I foresee us escalating the protests significantly? I don't. But again, that will be the decision of the players."

Parsons was speaking at a media event organised by the GPA to promote the concluding stages of the All-Ireland junior, intermediate and senior ladies football and camogie championships. A decision was taken last week by players not to take part in media events organised by the LGFA or Camogie Association.

Parsons said he is certain that a players charter will ultimately be agreed upon at some point and expressed hope that it doesn't reach the stage of requiring strike action to push it through.

"We'd never want to push that button, where players don't want to play a game," he said. "But we've already seen it with Cavan this year, where players weren't getting the minimum standards and they did strike.

"If we don't sort this out, we will see individual counties striking with more frequency because the awareness and education is there. We're already seeing passive striking. We know for a fact that players are opting out of playing with their county because of the costs. That's a fact.

"If we're in a position where we don't see any movement in the coming months, and to be fair that would be contrary to the comments made by the three governing bodies this week, then I would suspect that the players could ask the questions, 'Is now the time to ballot for strike?' But we're certainly not there yet.

"We've received positive sound bites, the players' protests have certainly been heard loud and clear by the public."