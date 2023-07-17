Champions Meath dethroned as semi-final pairings confirmed

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long paid tribute to his charges for the way they mastered the conditions in Tralee to oust reigning TG4 All-Ireland champions Meath and take another step towards ending their 30-year famine since the Brendan Martin Cup rested in the Kingdom.

Kerry laid the foundation for their 2-8 to 0-10 win over two-in-a-row champions Meath when goals from Siofra O’Shea and Niamh Carmody helped them build up a 2-7 to 0-3 interval lead when they had the wind behind them in the opening half and they then defended superbly after the restart.

"I’m massively proud. No wind ever won any game for you but it was massively strong out there and the easy part was the first half playing with that wind and we knew at half-time that the easy part was done and the hard part was going to be there for thirty minutes. We needed to show character and we needed to show heart and desire and I thought that we showed that in abundance.

"We got a few of the breaks as well but you get those breaks when you try hard and you’re trying to do the right thing and the girls were doing that all night. We’ve been doing that all year so you’re going to get those breaks and I’m delighted they fell for us."

The holders battled back after the restart with Emma Duggan leading the way and while they restricted Kerry to a point in the second half, Meath were unable to close the gap and bowed out.

Kerry, seeking their first TG4 All-Ireland senior crown since 1993, are through to a semi-final showdown with Mayo, while Cork will meet Dublin in the other semi-final after a dramatic weekend of action in the four quarter-finals.

The scene is now set for a semi-final double-header at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday, July 29. The games are fixed for 5pm and 7pm and both will be televised live by TG4.

Cork, seeking their first crown since 2016, defeated Armagh by 0-14 to 2-6 at the Box-It Athletic Grounds. The sides were deadlocked at 0-5 apiece at the break.

Armagh, forced to start without injured forward Aimee Mackin, edged in front when Niamh Coleman got their first goal after the restart but Cork, with the O’Sullivan sisters Doireann and Ciara prominent, got back in front and when Blaithin Mackin got Armagh’s second goal, two late frees from Katie Quirke got Cork over the line.

“We’re delighted with the win because we played a great game against Mayo last year and lost at this stage,” said Cork manager Shane Ronayne. "We won ugly today and sometimes that’s just what you have to do at this stage of the season. It’s just about winning.

“We need to be better next day out but we’re looking forward to the semi and playing in Thurles in what we know will be another tough game.”

Connacht champions Mayo defeated arch rivals Galway by 0-10 to 1-6 at Pearse Stadium in Salthill when substitute Shauna Howley pointed with just 20 seconds remaining on the clock.

A sixth-minute goal from Lynsey Noone gave Galway a great start but Mayo rallied and led by 0-6 to 1-2 at the interval. The sides continued to trade scores in difficult conditions after the restart and extra-time seemed inevitable when they were level for the seventh time but Howley struck for her late winner after an intercept from deep by Ciara Needham set her up.

Mayo manager Michael Moyles said he hadn’t slept in two weeks trying to plot a way past their neighbours and great rivals Galway.

“We got a lucky break and we just broke up the pitch. I thought it actually went short for a second. It’s just heart-stopping stuff at the end. But two teams that gave everything.

“This is my third year and I think every night the last two weeks, you can ask my wife, I’ve been awake trying to see ‘we could do it this way, we could do it that way.’

There’s very little between these players. The Connacht final proved that.”

Dublin booked their semi-final date with Cork when they impressively defeated Donegal by 3-12 to 0-6 in another game played in difficult conditions.

Dublin led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the break in Ballybofey with a goal from Kate Sullivan after 17 minutes pushing the 2020 champions clear. Sullivan also found the net in the second half and Sinéad Aherne got their goal to set up a semi-final meeting with Cork.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan was impressed with the way his side got on top of the Ulster champions.

“I suppose that’s the first time where we’ve completely nullified Donegal. There was a period at the start of the second-half when we looked jittery. But besides that we gave a really good performance.

“We haven't had a good recent history against Donegal so that was pleasing on a number of fronts. Playing against that system, to put a team like Donegal to bed in the last 15 minutes, like they did, was very encouraging.”

Meanwhile, Tipperary and Laois preserved their senior championship status for 2024, while Cavan will now face Waterford next weekend in a relegation showdown with the losers dropping to the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship for 2024.

Elsewhere, Cork and Cavan played out a thrilling 0-12 to 1-9 draw in the All-Ireland U-16 A final, while Kerry captured the All-Ireland U-16 B title with a 4-10 to 2-13 win over Sligo, and Antrim won the All-Ireland U-16 C crown with a 3-12 to 1-6 triumph over Clare.