Cork and Cavan to meet again after U16A All-Ireland final finishes level

Cork 0-12 Cavan 1-9

Cork and Cavan drew a cracking All-Ireland U16A LGFA final in Clara, Co. Offaly on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 0-10 to 0-7 with 5 minutes remaining, Cork looked to have done enough to earn a tenth LGFA U16A title.

Instead, a gutsy Cavan comeback, including a Kate Fegan goal, moved the Ulster champions a point ahead.

Amid a pulsating finale, Ella Sheridan’s free looked to have won it for Cavan until Éabha O’Donovan forced a replay - set for Friday, July 28 - with the last kick of the game.

Scorers for Cork: É O’Donovan 0-8 (0-4 f), L Walsh 0-3 (0-1 f), C Horgan 0-1.

Cavan: M Lynch 0-6 (0-3 f), K Fegan 1-0, K O’Meara 0-2, E Sheridan 0-1 (0-1 f).

CORK: A Toye; É Walsh, A Tobin, A O’Sullivan (captain); R Breen, M McRea, M Barrett; J Foskin, K McEntee; C Murphy, É O’Donovan, C Horgan; É Nagle, L Walsh, K Carey.

Subs: E Burns for C Horgan (ht), A Sheehan for É Nagle (53), K Ferns for C Murphy (56), S Barry for A O’Sullivan (60).

CAVAN: F Higgins; C Hegarty, C McDonnell, K Grigerenko; A Kennedy, K M Reilly (captain), C Crowe; E Mussi, L Miney; R Gilmartin, E Sheridan, K Fegan; M Lynch, C Clarke, K O’Meara.

Subs: K Cahill for C Hegarty (2, inj), N McCaffery for R Gilmartin (37), H McPhillips for K O’Meara (51).

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath).