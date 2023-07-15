Corey rues crucial turnovers but wants Monaghan veterans to play on

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey rued the number of turnovers his team coughed up in going down to Dublin in Saturday evening's compelling All-Ireland semi-final.

Believing the scoreline at the end to be an unjust characterisation of the game, he felt the loss of possession was the primary reason for their demise.

“I haven’t seen it back but I think around the 65th, 66th minute it was 15-13 and we were reasonably happy," said the Farney boss. "We finish the game strong and we knew if we got more time we could make it a one-point game and going down the stretch it was very much on.

“But Dublin seemed to turn the screw from that point, just in the last seven, eight minutes. They punished us badly all day on turnovers. They could have hit 1-10 off turnovers so that’s disappointing but credit to Dublin they put the squeeze on us and we didn’t have the answers. I don’t think it’s a fair reflection on the game and the effort the boys put in.”

Corey felt Dublin were beatable and wasn’t put off or hugely motivated by the pre-match talk of a Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final being a fait accompli.

“It was pretty predictable stuff. Of course, they’re going to be favourites. They have won All-Irelands, we haven’t so you have to kinda take that on the chin," he added.

“But I think there was the confidence in the camp that it wouldn’t be the foregone conclusion, that maybe some of it was a wee farfetched and they were going to annihilate us all together.

“Maybe you’d look at the final score and think that but we had played them a few times (in the league). The boys are not naïve enough to think it’s the same as the championship but it does build a wee bit of confidence. We had the confidence of winning tight games in the championship and had a bit of momentum up.

“Dublin pulled away and that top-three bracket, the Kerrys, the Dublins of this world, it’s a tough bracket to get into and it was looking good there for a while but you have to play the full 75.”

Corey sees no reason why Monaghan veterans, the likes of Darren Hughes, Conor McManus and Karl O’Connell, can’t continue in county colours in 2024.

“I don’t see why not. You saw there today younger boys coming off tight – the older boys weren’t coming off at all," he said. "The Darren Hugheses, the Karl O’Connells, the Conor McManuses, they played the full 70-plus and some of them played against Armagh 70-plus and extra-time.

“I wouldn’t be rushing to judgements there. I think there is more in the tank in them boys, absolutely. If you’re playing a full 70 or 90-minute game this year, in another few months’ time you’re fit to do it again. Some of them boys have given a lot of service. It will be completely their decision but we’ll not be turning them away, that’s for sure.”