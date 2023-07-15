Dublin test will call for Mohan's Truagh grit

LAST Saturday the Truagh Gaels club in Monaghan held a fundraising auction with one particularly eye-catching prize on offer – one day’s hard labour from Gary Mohan.

In the end, auctioneer Martin McCarron managed to wrestle €1400 for Mohan’s services, two bidders agreeing to half a day’s work for €700 apiece. That sum will seem like a pittance compared to what Oriel fans would give to see Mohan and co. power past Dublin in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final and into only their second-ever decider after their 1930 defeat at the hands of Kerry.

It was a very ‘Monaghany’ thing to do. A week out from the biggest game of the season and Mohan was on stage happily playing along and laughing away as the bids went up and up. No hiding in a dark room shutting out the pre-match noise. The Ulster team is very popular amongst press circles because throughout the squad there seems to be a realisation that when work needs done it gets done, but football is just football and it’s still something to be enjoyed.

Mohan’s smile may not have been as bright if referee Conor Lane had emerged from the fog and pointed for a free a certain way. The narrow margins of high-end sport were blindingly evident in the final seconds of normal time during their quarter-final win over Armagh at Croke Park.

Kieran McGeeney’s side showed a game intelligence they’re so often accused of lacking as they held possession for nearly the entire three minutes of additional time before making their move, knowing that any score would be a winner that late on.

Goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty made the line-break and fed the ball to Conor Turbitt just inside the D. As the Orchard forward collected possession, he was met by a thundering challenge from Mohan. A groan escaped the crowd as they waited to see what the referee would do.

Lane clearly wasn’t convinced of the correct answer and in his panic, decided to throw the ball up and immediately signalled for full-time instead of opting for a free in for the shoulder or a free out for over-carrying. His indecisiveness saved Mohan. The hit, on replay, was hard but ultimately fair – but there is absolutely no doubting that many officials would have given the call against him without the use of a slow motion second look.

Mohan would go on to miss one of his two penalties in the shoot-out, but Vinny Corey’s men would have enough advantage at hand to survive that and set up their date with Dublin.

Those that know him describe him as a happy-go-lucky character, released by an injury-free run having spent much of his youth struggling with growing pains. The hamstrings still cause a bit of bother, but he looks sharp and ready and as the championship has worn on, he has become key to Monaghan’s charge.

Mohan’s Ulster campaign was basically non-existent, missing the dramatic win over Tyrone and coming on in the 44th minute of the semi-final against Derry when the Oakleafers had all but secured their spot in the final with a nine-point advantage.

His season started to gather pace as the All-Ireland stage came into view though. He was handed a starting jersey for the creditable draw in Derry and opened their scoring with a super point, bouncing off Eoin McEvoy, Conor Doherty and Padraig McGrogan before slotting over with his right.

Another point would follow in the win over Clare while Mohan, with two points from play and a mark, was one of the few Monaghan players to hit the required heights in their loss to Donegal.

Another mark would follow in the narrow win against Kildare before that crunching shoulder against Turbitt was added to with another two points and one mark haul to help book Monaghan’s spot at Croke Park this Saturday.

Also at Croke Park on the same day will be Conor Laverty, who will be hoping to end Down’s 15-year wait for any sort of senior silverware when they face Meath in the Tailteann Cup final in the curtain-raiser.

The sporting tentacles stretch across both games and Mohan’s position in the Monaghan starting line-up owes quite a bit to the Kilcoo man after a college fixture pitted Laverty’s Trinity College against Mohan’s Dundalk IT a few seasons ago.

In the first quarter Mohan ran riot, bagging a goal and a series of points leading to Laverty running down the line to opposite managers Oisín McConville and Shane Lennon and exclaiming “holy shit, who is that?” Laverty, who was in a coaching role with Monaghan at the time, couldn’t believe his luck when he found out that Mohan was from the Oriel County and the call from manager Seamus McEnaney followed soon after.

His call-up was long overdue for Truagh supporters, and many fans of Monaghan club football, with Mohan in particular enjoying his role as a battering ram full-forward for the Gaels.

Pascal Canavan, a three-time Ulster winner with Tyrone, was one of those that managed to get a real tune out of Mohan as the side knocked out big-hitters Clontibret and Ballybay en-route to the 2021 Monaghan final where Scotstown proved a bridge too far.

“Two things that stand out about Gary. One was the mullet and the second thing was when he came back from America and the mullet was blonde,” Canavan said with a laugh.

His former boss, now over Armagh Harps in the Orchard County, is the latest in a long line of people to speak of Mohan’s easy-going approach to life.

“He’s a great sense of humour and he’s a great man to have in your squad. He obviously enjoys the craic, good mixer and all that.

“He’s very, very good after games. Some boys go straight into the changing rooms but Gary likes to stand and if people are looking something signed he’ll do it all day. I don’t think it’s for his own benefit, he just likes to acknowledge fans and youngsters. He’s a very likable character.”

It’s his football character that will be tested at Croke Park though with Dessie Farrell’s Dublin very warm favourites to end Monaghan’s season. For Corey’s side to shock, they need all parts – including Mohan – to sparkle.

“Particularly over the last few games, people are seeing that there’s a right bit of quality there,” Canavan added.

“Right foot, left foot – he can go at it with both. He likes free kicks too on either foot.

“He’s very good in the air, just size wise and the reach of him. He’s an option for kick-outs, maybe not an option all the time, but still an option. In this day and age that’s very useful.

“He can win a high ball and play inside and is a good option for marks, as we’ve seen.

“He’s a lot to offer, he’s an awful lot of ability and he has a lot of attributes that are very useful in today’s game.

“Even that shoulder against Armagh, the fact that he was back there working was showing how committed he is, he threw himself in it. The fact that he was back there shows he’s maybe starting to develop that aspect of his game too.”

Mohan’s mullet is gone now, but the battering ram remains. Dublin need to be wary of his Truagh grit.