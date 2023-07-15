Ladies football previews: Kerry host Meath in repeat of last year's final

Eight counties are aiming for coveted semi-final slots in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship over the coming weekend
Ladies football previews: Kerry host Meath in repeat of last year's final

ON THE BURST: Meath's Vikki Wall and Niamh Ni Chonchuir of Kerry. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 07:10
Jackie Cahill and John Fogarty

Eight counties are aiming for coveted semi-final slots in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship over the coming weekend.

Three games are down for decision on Saturday as Galway host Mayo in a Connacht derby, Armagh welcome Cork to the Box-It Athletic Grounds, while Kerry and Meath meet in a repeat of last year’s final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

On Sunday, Dublin make the trip to Ballybofey to tackle Donegal, who knocked them out at this stage last year.

The winners of the Armagh/Cork and Donegal/Dublin games will meet in the semi-finals, while the teams who emerge from the Kerry/Meath and Galway/Mayo ties will play each in the last four.

Also on Saturday, Laois take on Cavan and Tipperary play Waterford in senior relegation clashes.

Saturday 

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals 

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium 1.30pm (S. Mulvhill) Live TG4.

Wins over Cork and Tipperary have Galway nicely poised for this visit of neighbours Mayo who beat them in the Connacht final in Castlebar. As most derbies go, form isn’t the greatest barometer but Galway can stay the course. Verdict: Galway.

Armagh v Cork, Box-It Athletic Grounds 3.30pm (M. Farrelly) Live TG4.

With no dual distractions, Cork should make be a real force in this game as much as they have to make the long trip to Armagh city. Keeping the Mackins in the Armagh attack quiet will be easier said than done, though. Keep it tight and Cork can prevail. Verdict: Cork.

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park 5.30pm (S. Curley) Live TG4.

A repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, the incentive is obvious for Kerry who have bounced back from their Munster defeat. Their form reads so much better than Meath’s this year and yet they know how awkward Meath can make things for them. Home advantage to count. Verdict: Kerry.

All-Ireland SFC relegation play-offs 

Waterford v Tipperary, Piltown 2pm (P. Burke).

Waterford to repeat their Munster championship win over Tipperary to remain senior. Verdict: Waterford.

Laois v Cavan, Kiltoom 2pm (E. Cuthbert).

Providing the defeats to Dublin and Kerry didn’t hurt them too hard, Cavan can avoid the demotion final. Verdict: Cavan.

Sunday 

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Donegal v Dublin, Seán MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 2pm (G. McMahon) Live TG4.

Another revenge mission this weekend as Dublin look to make up for losing to Donegal at this stage last year. Dublin are able to name their strongest team possible although Geraldine McLaughlin is back for Donegal. Donegal have turned their season around and can stay on a roll. Verdict: Donegal.

More in this section

Limerick v Laois - Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final Limerick on the lookout for new manager as Fitzgerald withdraws from the process
Siobhan McGrath tackles Maire O'Callaghan 29/5/2021 O'Callaghan: Cork hitting their peak at right time
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Louth GAA and Croke Park in disagreement over new stadium build
<p>GAA GO microphones</p>

Despite probe, RTÉ claims GAAGO does not need approval from watchdog

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd