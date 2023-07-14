Dublin name unchanged side for Monaghan semi-final clash

Dublin have named an unchanged side from that which swept Mayo aside in the quarter-final for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Monaghan.
Eoin Murchan is named to start at corner back for Dessie Farrell's side despite going off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the quarter-final clash with Mayo.
For the quarter-final victory over Mayo, Dublin made four changes to the side that they had published.
Ciaran Kilkenny impressed off the bench last time out but is named among the replacements alongside the likes of Jack McCaffrey, Dean Rock, Paddy Small, Evan Comerford, and Tom Lahiff.
S Cluxton; E Murchan, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; E Murchan; B Fenton, B Howard; P Mannion, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C O'Callaghan, C Basquel.
E Comerford, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, S MacMahon, J McCaffrey, C Murphy, D Newcombe, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, L O'Dell, D Rock, P Small.