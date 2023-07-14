Dublin name unchanged side for Monaghan semi-final clash

Dublin have named an unchanged side from that which swept Mayo aside in the quarter-final for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Monaghan
Dublin name unchanged side for Monaghan semi-final clash

SAME AGAIN: Dublin players, from left, Brian Howard, Niall Scully, Con O'Callaghan, Stephen Cluxton, Eoin Murchan, Seán Bugler and Lee Gannon line up before the Mayo game. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 10:29
Cian Locke

Dublin have named an unchanged side from that which swept Mayo aside in the quarter-final for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Monaghan.

Eoin Murchan is named to start at corner back for Dessie Farrell's side despite going off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the quarter-final clash with Mayo.

For the quarter-final victory over Mayo, Dublin made four changes to the side that they had published.

Ciaran Kilkenny impressed off the bench last time out but is named among the replacements alongside the likes of Jack McCaffrey, Dean Rock, Paddy Small, Evan Comerford, and Tom Lahiff. 

Dublin (SFC v Monaghan): S Cluxton; E Murchan, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; E Murchan; B Fenton, B Howard; P Mannion, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C O'Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: E Comerford, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, S MacMahon, J McCaffrey, C Murphy, D Newcombe, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, L O'Dell, D Rock, P Small.

More in this section

Over 40% of ladies football county boards paying travel expenses LGFA reports Over 40% of ladies football county boards paying travel expenses LGFA reports
Kerry v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Kerry remain unchanged for semi-final against Derry
Derry v Cork - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Eight observations from the Gaelic football championship
<p>LEESIDE STORY:  Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted a Munster v South Africa selection last November. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Páirc Uí Chaoimh lined up for 'Clash of Champions', Munster Rugby confirm

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd