Paul Finlay: 'I did think it was probably a couple of years too early for Vinny - and how wrong was I?'

Former Monaghan attacker Paul Finlay has admitted his initial reservations about Vinny Corey getting the manager's job have been proven wrong.

Corey and Finlay made their Championship debuts together in 2003 when the Farney beat All-Ireland title holders Armagh in a famous shock.

Exactly 20 years on, Corey has guided his county to the last four of the All-Ireland race and is targeting an ever greater shock, against Dublin.

His appointment last September was a drawn out one and followed reports that others had knocked back approaches. From Finlay's perspective, it was too soon for Corey who was still playing for his club.

"Do I think it came earlier than expected? Big time," said Finlay at an AIB promotion ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals. "I probably would have been quoted as saying that I did think it was probably a couple of years too early for Vinny - and how wrong was I?

"At that point, I was thinking that Vinny could do with a little bit of a break from his playing days with Monaghan, and that he could possibly have given it a couple of years but that certainly he'd find a way in there when the time was right. But he's just been magnificent.

"Obviously he needed a bit of luck, and Monaghan have rode their luck on some occasions, but every Monaghan person and supporter would look at that senior team at the moment and say it's an extremely well coached team who are playing with great discipline, great energy, desire and a never-say-die attitude.

"And that is Vinny Corey all day long, it's the way he played and it's the way he coaches."

Bookmakers have slapped 6/1 odds on Monaghan pulling off a win for the ages. That's despite the fact that Monaghan beat Dublin the last time they played in a highly competitive game with everything on the line. That was last year when Monaghan edged a tight game in Clones to stay in Division 1 and relegate Dublin.

"Yes, that was a big one, a big result that had a huge bearing on league positions," said Finlay. "But I think Vinny has stated it and clearly pointed it out, league football is one thing but Championship is another.

"And Monaghan have failed at this level, against top-three teams at this stage of the Championship. Does that league win give them hope? Of course, they have to take confidence that they were able to perform to a high level against a Dublin team that was full of All-Ireland medallists.

"But I don't think they'll be foolish enough to think, 'We've beaten them in Clones, so now we can beat them in Croke Park'. I don't think they're that naive. They'll be expecting the Dublin that played so well against Mayo in the second-half of their game the last day rather than the Dublin they faced in Clones a couple of years ago."

Finlay, who is planning to play on for county title holders Ballybay despite recently turning 40, sounded a cautious note generally about Monaghan's chances of beating the Dubs.

"I personally think that they need a very fast start," said the two-time Ulster SFC winner. "They need to get points on the board, get themselves in a position where they're able to fall back into a defensive shape then. Because if Dublin steal a march and start breaking lines....and let's face it, Armagh had the chances against Monaghan in the first-half of the quarter-final and but for some last ditch defending and some great blocks, Monaghan could have found themselves in a very different position. Likewise, Kildare wasted a couple of really good goal chances.

"You have to imagine that Dublin are going to create those chances so Monaghan are going to have to come up with the answers."

They will at least have ageless wonder Conor McManus on the bench, presuming he's held in reserve again.

"Vinny has mentioned it about Conor being the best player Monaghan has ever had in that crucial moment, or in a clutch situation, and I would wholeheartedly agree with it," said Finlay, referencing McManus' equalising point which took Armagh to penalties. "He stood up big time with that but he has been doing that down the years for Monaghan. He didn't surprise anybody."