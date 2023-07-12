Earlier introduction of Tailteann Cup could have kept O'Rourke in Royal ranks 

Former Ireland goalkeeper Paddy O'Rourke has admitted he may not have retired from Meath at just 28 had the Tailteann Cup been in place at the time.

O'Rourke sparked headlines in early 2018 when he quit, querying: "How can you justify training five or six nights per week for eight or nine months of the year without a realistic chance of winning anything? I just can't do it anymore."

The Skryne man, nephew of current boss Colm O'Rourke, claimed at the time that the Royals were 'not getting any closer to where we want to go' and also hit out at the then Super 8s setup as a 'misguided structure' which only favoured the elite.

Five years on, Meath are still trying to rekindle their glory days but the Tailteann Cup has at least offered an opportunity for success and they will play Down in Saturday's final at Croke Park.

Asked if the presence of a second-tier championship would have made him reconsider quitting when he did, O'Rourke nodded.

"I'd say absolutely, yeah," said the former International Rules goalkeeper at an AIB event to highlight the Tailteann Cup decider.

"I think the way the team has embraced it this year and the way they've stacked up Championship victories back to back, it probably made lads commit a bit longer and stay a bit more involved, to have that chance of claiming a national trophy at Croke Park. I think that's what every player's ambition is, to collect a trophy at Croke Park. If this competition was around it probably maybe would have extended my time with Meath."

The Skryne man has since emigrated to Australia and lives on the outskirts of Sydney.

"I'm just off the beach, it's a little bit different than Skryne," he said.

Back at home, his uncle is hoping to lead Meath to their first significant piece of silverware since the 2010 Leinster title success, when Paddy's cousin, Shane O'Rourke, Colm's son, was in attack.

Stephen Bray was also playing in attack that season and is now part of the Meath management team as the Royals look to the future with an inexperienced but talented young group.

In this season's Championship alone, they have handed out 12 debuts.

Paddy feels it was a case of 'now or never' for his uncle in terms of managing Meath.

"I think he probably wanted to do it at some point," he said. "It was at a stage where it was now or never. He has gone on record as saying he did want it in the past. Over the years, having his own son involved and having a nephew and a couple of other nephews that were close enough to being on extended panels, that maybe put him off a little bit. But it got to a stage where there was probably one last chance to take the reins. And so far, so good."

One of the newcomers this summer is Sean Brennan in goals. When Paddy left after the 2017 season, it prompted a scramble for a replacement with then-manager Andy McEntee going through around a dozen different 'keepers, including ex-attacker Joe Sheridan.

This season, three different goalkeepers, Harry and Billy Hogan, and most recently 2018 Leinster minor winner Brennan, have featured.

"You've Hogan and you've Sean Brennan there, two like-for-like players, both left footed, both extremely skillful and quite capable at shot stopping," said O'Rourke. "And you saw the last day against Antrim a different side again to Sean Brennan, he was so comfortable under the high ball. It's an opportunity now to kick on and make it his own. Someone needs to step up and make the jersey their own and to step into it for a good few years to come."

O'Rourke believes a Tailteann Cup win can provide a 'launchpad for the squad and the whole playing base' to push on and to 'build confidence and a feel-good factor around the county'.

More good news came this week with confirmation that renovation works on Pairc Tailteann are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024. A new 5,000-capacity main stand will be the principal feature of the overhaul with the ground set to hold 20,000 when complete.

"It's badly needed to move with the times," said O'Rourke.