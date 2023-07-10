Awesome champions reassert their terms and conditions

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Limerick 2-24 Galway 1-18

Eras have auras and the hue around this eminent Limerick group is thick and weighty.

Earn the reputation as a third-quarter team and you’re up a couple of scores before a ball is pucked. Earn the right to return to the field on your steam and you control the start time of the second half. Last to the pitch as they often like to be, Limerick went on to dictate the flow of it too.

The warning signs for a wilting Galway side were evident when almost all their hard work was undone by their opponents scoring the last four points of the opening half to trail 1-12 to 1-13.

But it was in the opening 18 minutes of the second half where their challenge was laid to waste as they were outscored 1-8 to 0-3. Flooding their own half-back line, Limerick cut Éanna Murphy’s supply, which had been so effective in the first half, Dan Morrissey and Mike Casey ruled behind it and made spectators of the Galway inside line.

If that eight-point disparity sounds familiar, it’s because it is: 27 days earlier, Clare had been trumped on the same scoreline in that period. Ominous repetition, you would think, but Limerick's typically firebrand second-half start has been a slower burn this year.

Yes, they outscored Cork 1-6 to 0-6 in the same period in their final Munster SHC round game but they hardly blitzed Tipperary (0-5 to 0-4), lost that segment to Clare first time around (0-5 to 1-5) and squared it with Waterford (0-3 to 0-3).

Nevertheless, the trend has made for awesome reading these last three outings. “I think probably we gave ourselves opportunities to finish games like we did today during the year,” remarked Kiely on Saturday, “but we didn't do it and we allowed the opposition come back into the games in those last seven, eight, nine minutes.

“That was disappointing in those games because we have given ourselves a good platform of being six up, seven up, should have seen the game out in a more comfortable manner.

“And instead we made it very difficult on ourselves and it went down to the wire. So that, for me, was one of the most pleasing things, is that we just kept driving on today when we got to that position. I think the last three weeks has been good to us. We've had a chance to take a break. We've had a chance to get a bit of work done.

“And for me, our performance is another step up from where we were coming out of the back of the Munster Championship. So that's encouraging.”

Shifting William O’Donoghue to centre-back, Cian Lynch to midfield and Gearóid Hegarty to his customary wing-forward slot, Limerick had attempted a hoodwink in giving Hegarty the No 7 jersey. It took O’Donoghue until the second quarter to familiarise himself with a role he has filled for Na Piarsaigh but when he did Limerick profited.

It didn’t help that Limerick’s half-forwards were being beaten for a lot of the first 25 minutes. Ball was coming back far too quickly into their half, Brian Concannon thrived in the space afforded to him on Galway’s left wing and Murphy’s puck-outs were on point.

Aaron Gillane’s fifth-minute goal, fetching a Tom Morrissey ball behind Daithí Burke and pirouetting to finish, was a mere distraction for Galway as they hit the next four points to go two up. Cathal Mannion’s ripping shot following a crafty Kevin Cooney pass in the 15th minute sent them three clear and six of their next nine points were theirs.

“Galway were setting the terms of the game if you like at that particular point,” admitted Kiely. “They were very strong on their own puckout in particular, but they were getting to breaking ball as well. It wasn't just all clean, primary possession, they were winning the secondary possession as well and they were that bit more efficient as well.”

At that stage, Henry Shefflin was a happy man. “I thought we started very strong. Our puckouts were working very well but they started to get to terms. Going in at half-time one point up felt it wasn’t enough for us.”

As was the case in the Munster final, Darragh O’Donovan’s endeavour began to tell by the break. He assisted two of those four unanswered points. Should Declan Hannon be fit for the final, O’Donovan will have his regular foil O’Donoghue for company in midfield again but Cian Lynch’s display alongside him was encouraging and even better when he moved into the half-forwards.

Just how much did Galway contribute to their own downfall? Cathal Mannion’s retreat didn’t help – Limerick’s half-backs could have thanked him. All their cohesion, all their synchronicity of the first 25 minutes evaporated as they caved in individual battle after individual battle.

Although it only put them three points ahead, Gillane’s 47th-minute goal, the Patrickswell man blasting a goal having initially batted the sliotar against the crossbar, virtually won the game for Limerick. Lynch had done well to win and find an onrushing David Reidy who served the ball to Gillane.

The margin was still three up to the 52nd minute but Limerick posted the next four points and victory was theirs. Marginally besting the 2021 game against Waterford as the most comfortable All-Ireland semi-final win in this electric era of theirs.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (2-6, 0-5 frees); D. Byrnes (0-3, frees); S. Flanagan, T. Morrissey, K. Hayes, G. Hegarty, P. Casey (0-2 each); D. O’Donovan, C. Lynch, D. Reidy, G. Mulcahy, C. O’Neill (0-1 each)

Scorers for Galway: E. Niland (0-9, frees); C. Mannion (1-1); B. Concannon, C. Whelan (0-3 each); K. Cooney, T. Monaghan (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; M. Casey, Dan Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, W. O’Donoghue, K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, C. Lynch (c); G. Hegarty, D. Reidy, T. Morrissey; S. Flanagan, A. Gillane, P. Casey.

Subs: C. O’Neill for T. Morrissey (56); G. Mulcahy for P. Casey (67); C. Boylan for G. Hegarty (69); A. English for D. O’Donovan, O. O’Reilly for S. Flanagan (both 70+2).

GALWAY: E. Murphy; Darren Morrissey, G. McInerney, J. Grealish; P. Mannion, D. Burke (c), S. Linnane; J. Cooney, R. Glennon; C. Fahy, C. Mannion, B. Concannon; E. Niland, K. Cooney, C. Whelan.

Subs: T. Monaghan for J. Cooney (temp 32-33); T. Monaghan for R. Glennon (51); C. Cooney for S. Linnane (54); L. Collins for B. Concannon (63); F. Burke for C. Fahy (67).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).