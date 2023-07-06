Dalo live: how should Galway set up for Limerick semi-final? 

During the half-time break in Dalo’s live hurling show yesterday evening, the Galway team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final emerged on social media.

The team announcement showed no changes from the quarter-final win over Tipperary. But when the panellists reconvened for the second period, TJ Ryan declared himself unconvinced. He has his own take on how Galway should and might set up.

From midfield up, he’d leave it as Shefflin has selected. But in defence, he was adamant that the Tribes should revert to the rearguard that frustrated the All-Ireland champions when they met at this very juncture 12 months ago.

Injury ruled Gearóid McInerney out of last year’s semi-final clash. The 2017 All-Ireland winning centre-back is fit and available on this occasion. Ryan, though, wouldn’t start him.

He’d have Fintan Burke and Joseph Cooney reprising the man-marking roles they carried out on half-forwards Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey, with Daithí Burke between them at six.

He’d have Darren Morrissey and Jack Grealish picking up Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan inside. As for Pádraic Mannion, he’d have him out where he is most comfortable - the half-back line - tracking the roaming member of the Limerick full-forward line.

“Fintan did a great job on Gearóid last year. If Henry looked back on last year’s semi, he’d be ferociously tempted to start him. Him and Joseph Cooney did a number on them half-forwards,” said Ryan.

“I don’t think it suits Pádraic Mannion to be given a man-marking job. If he plays at number two, with the way Limerick bring out a member of their inside line, he’ll end up in half-back line.”

Eddie Brennan disagreed with Ryan. He’s not sure Fintan Burke’s form is there to either start or stifle Hegarty. He also reckons Hegarty would fatten on setting the record straight from their duel last July.

“Henry has trusted a fair few of those lads and has stuck with them. I think he’ll stick with them again. If he throws in Fintan, it’ll be a little bit of a gamble,” said the former Kilkenny forward.

The other key selection issue in the Galway-Limerick selection debate was who deputises for Treaty captain Declan Hannon at centre-back. Again, there was disagreement among the panel.

Eddie would give the job to Dan Morrissey and take him out of full-back for the afternoon. TJ would move Kyle Hayes from seven to six, and bring Colin Coughlan into the team at left half-back. The latter was the Limerick approach when Hannon exited the Munster final with a quarter of an hour remaining.

“I think Dan [at centre-back] is the man to keep the others right, as opposed to a novice at wing-back. And while Colin is a good hurler and a good unit, if I’m Galway, I’m going after him,” said Brennan.

Dalo remarked that the accumulation of absentees in the Limerick defence is “going to really stretch” the title holders. He described Hannon as a “colossal loss”. In light of missing and injured bodies, Limerick need a sizable shift from Cian Lynch.

“If Cian doesn’t click back into gear, I give Galway a great chance. The semi-final is the place to catch champions,” Dalo added.