Growing support to scrap football league finals 

There is growing support among counties to scrap the Allianz Football League finals.

Early feedback from the Central Competitions Control Committee's (CCCC) roadshow across the four provinces last month indicates there is backing for the four divisional deciders to be disbanded.

Counties are this week attending virtual follow-up meetings from June's in-person gatherings where ideas about streamlining and creating more space in the inter-county calendar were discussed.

The CCCC last year proposed to discontinue the finals due to indifference shown by participants and the pending close proximity of the end of the league to the start of the provincial championships. However, Central Council rejected the recommendation.

Earlier this year, Mayo had just one week between their Division 1 final win over Galway and Connacht quarter-final against Roscommon, which they lost. This year, 17 of 32 football teams were in provincial action six or seven days after the four finals.

After Mayo were beaten by Kerry in last year's Division 1 final by 15 points, CCCC member and Connacht Council secretary John Prenty questioned the need for finals in the football competition.

Speaking last August about the need to make more time for the championships, he said: “The league finals have been losing their value for a long time and this year’s one was typical. It might even have cost Mayo a first-round win in Connacht. They haven’t been given any respect so if you don’t give them any respect why have them?”

There have been some calls for the start of the league to be brought forward by a week to allow for a minimum two-week gap between the end of the competition and the provincial preliminary rounds and quarter-finals.

However, counties are reluctant to play pre-season competitions before Christmas and if nothing changes the CCCC will again be forced to schedule the end and beginning of the two competitions on successive April weekends.

Meanwhile, the resurfaced idea of introducing an U19 championship to replace the current U20 doesn't seem to have gained enough support.

The option had been seen as a way of ensuring decoupling at inter-county level and firmly making the lower U17 level a development competition.

As the Irish Examiner reported last week, Joe McDonagh Cup teams have been asked for their thoughts on running the competition in parallel with the Liam MacCarthy championship, which would free up space in the calendar by doing away with the preliminary quarter-finals. Although a number of counties support the proposal, Antrim have indicated they are against the idea.