Four late changes for Dublin and one for Mayo ahead of quarter-final clash

Dublin have changed almost a third of the team they announced on Friday to face Mayo in Sunday afternoon's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final
Four late changes for Dublin and one for Mayo ahead of quarter-final clash

NAMED TO START: Dublin’s Paul Mannion takes the place of Paddy Small. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 15:42
John Fogarty

Dublin have changed almost a third of the team they announced on Friday to face Mayo in Sunday afternoon's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

Ciarán Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey are among those who make way - Daire Newcombe and Paddy Small are the others. In come David Byrne, who will be expected to take up Aidan O'Shea, Eoin Murchan, Paul Mannion and Cormac Costello.

Mayo make one alteration to the side they named on Friday morning with Sam Callinan, who began last Sunday's preliminary quarter-final win over Galway, taking Jason Doherty's spot.

