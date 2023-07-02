Four late changes for Dublin and one for Mayo ahead of quarter-final clash

Dublin have changed almost a third of the team they announced on Friday to face Mayo in Sunday afternoon's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

Ciarán Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey are among those who make way - Daire Newcombe and Paddy Small are the others. In come David Byrne, who will be expected to take up Aidan O'Shea, Eoin Murchan, Paul Mannion and Cormac Costello.