Kerry left scores behind, insists Jack O'Connor but 'hard to pick holes' in victory

Finding faults in a 12-point All-Ireland quarter-final victory over a bogey team seems a tall order but Jack O’Connor unearthed them and knows the Kerry public will too.

This dismantling of Tyrone shoots them into the semi-finals but it doesn’t seem he fears the group will be getting ahead of themselves.

“Look, we still think we left scores after us out there,” said O’Connor, possibly acknowledging David Clifford and Paul Geaney’s waywardness at point attempts never mind their shots saved. “We were just a bit trigger happy in the first half and not working the ball to positions where we had a better shot selection. So I thought we left a few scores after us, but look delighted overall, it's very hard to pick holes in that.

“Look, there's no one harder on Kerry, than our own people like, you know. I mean the narrative all year is that we don't have a midfield, you know, we thought the two boys did really well out there today. And if people write us off a bit, sure we're only delighted with that.”

That seems highly unlikely now, although O’Connor was quick to mitigate that Tyrone were tired after the extra preliminary quarter-final game. “It’s tough going on anyone. Like, they had to go up to Ballybofey which isn’t an easy place, even though they had a facile enough win but it still knocks it out of your legs.

“We had a real break and two weeks ago when Cork beat Mayo we finished top of the group and we were delighted with that, because it is the ideal break because there isn’t much time to recover. Tyrone had six or seven days and it’s not easy coming into a fast pitch like Croke Park. We thought at times that it showed in patches there, we had the legs in certain areas at certain stages of the game. I agree, it is a big ask.”

Referencing Kerry’s 2021 semi-final loss to Tyrone at a time when he was Kildare manager, going from conceding three goals in that game to claiming a fifth clean sheet in this championship marks quite the improvement. “You know, we have a pile of work done on trying to improve defensively and get a good structure and not concede goals,” O’Connor stated.

“The last time the two teams played here, Kerry lost the game on turnovers and goals and they are the two areas that we worked very, very hard on, you know, since we got the job two years ago. I think today the defence was a bedrock and we were able to play from there.” O’Connor admitted he was only comfortable when Kerry went 12 points up for the first time through Seán O’Shea’s goal.

“Once the second goal went in, I think we'd really want to shoot ourselves in the foot to have lost it from there.

“Was that the second goal where David was nearly over the sideline and he threw the left leg at it? He must have eyes at the back of his bowl there, because that was some vision to see where Tony was.”

Just as Diarmuid O’Connor’s fine display was a riposte at the critics, so too was this win an answer to those who claimed too much rests on David Clifford’s shoulders. The Kerry captain scored just one point from play.

“Sure look, we can’t control what people say, we can only just work away at it but we certainly think we are not a one man team, despite what other people think.” And O’Connor’s thoughts on Clifford’s ability to engineer that attack?

“Well, I didn’t think it was a great pass to him in the first place, to be honest with you.

“I was just following the play and said to myself ‘Jesus, they are lining him up here now to nail him because he was near the sideline and he just got the ball away, but sure that’s the mark of the man he is, and he has tremendous vision. To be fair to Tony Brosnan, he showed great composure by drawing the man and slipping it in.”