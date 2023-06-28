No decision made on Egan's future as Wexford boss

No decision on Darragh Egan’s future as Wexford hurling manager was made at Tuesday’s county board meeting, with the current boss instead invited to bring forward a “clear action plan” for the 2024 season.
At Tuesday night’s county board meeting, the Wexford players set out why they believe Egan should be afforded an opportunity to present a blueprint for next year based “on learnings and feedback from the review of the 2023 season”.
It was agreed by the county committee that the current review process continue and that the findings from it be presented to the executive no later than July 18.
Egan clearly has the backing of his players to continue for a third season in 2024, as evidenced by last night’s show of support, but Tipperary’s 2019 All-Ireland winning coach will need to convince those within the board as to why he should remain in situ.
With a final-round victory against would-be Leinster champions Kilkenny in Chadwicks Wexford Park, Wexford retained their status in the provincial championship.
Their position had been under threat following a shock home defeat to Westmeath the previous weekend when they collapsed having led by 17 points.
The county's unconvincing Leinster round-robin campaign followed a league where they managed just one win.