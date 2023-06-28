No decision made on Egan's future as Wexford boss

No decision on Darragh Egan’s future as Wexford hurling manager was made at Tuesday’s county board meeting, with the current boss instead invited to bring forward a “clear action plan” for the 2024 season.

At Tuesday night’s county board meeting, the Wexford players set out why they believe Egan should be afforded an opportunity to present a blueprint for next year based “on learnings and feedback from the review of the 2023 season”.