Mayo's Jack Carney expected to be fit for Dublin quarter-final clash

Mayo forward Carney left Pearse Stadium after their 0-12 to 1-10 victory over Galway in the preliminary quarter-final last Sunday with his shoulder in a sling
Mayo's Jack Carney expected to be fit for Dublin quarter-final clash

EXPECTED TO BE FIT: Mayo’s Jack Carney, David McBrien and Jordan Flynn with Paul Conroy of Galway. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 09:56
Maurice Brosnan

Mayo are confident of having a full squad to pick from ahead of their quarter-final clash with Dublin on Sunday with a spokesperson confirming that the sling Jack Carney was wearing last weekend was precautionary.

Mayo forward Carney left Pearse Stadium after their 0-12 to 1-10 victory over Galway in the preliminary quarter-final last Sunday with his shoulder in a sling. Otherwise, they have a clean bill of health. Kevin McStay’s outfit are currently preparing for their third game in three weeks. They will need to submit a team by Thursday for this weekend’s fixture (throw-in 4.00pm).

This season the GAA has released the confirmed 26-man panels for championship games on Friday afternoons a day after they have been issued to Croke Park. Management can still make a change to the starting team up to 40 minutes before throw-in.

As part of this new initiative, teams have been allowed to include four standby players that they can bring into the squad in the event a player who is named in the original 26 can’t participate because of a confirmed injury, covid or bereavement.

This championship McStay has made at least two changes to the starting 15 before every game and brought in a player from the standby list against Roscommon, Louth and Galway. Last weekend Aidan Orme came into the 26 in place of Padraig O’Hora who was ruled out due to illness.

More in this section

No meaningful attempt made by Camogie Association to accommodate Cork dual players  No meaningful attempt made by Camogie Association to accommodate Cork dual players 
Muskerry ease into Divisions/Colleges final after Carbery victory Muskerry ease into Divisions/Colleges final after Carbery victory
Buckley fires late on as Avondhu survive Duhallow surge  Buckley fires late on as Avondhu survive Duhallow surge 
<p>HURLEY DOUBT: Cork manager John Cleary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Too early to make call on Brian Hurley's availability says John Cleary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd