Mayo's Jack Carney expected to be fit for Dublin quarter-final clash

Mayo are confident of having a full squad to pick from ahead of their quarter-final clash with Dublin on Sunday with a spokesperson confirming that the sling Jack Carney was wearing last weekend was precautionary.

Mayo forward Carney left Pearse Stadium after their 0-12 to 1-10 victory over Galway in the preliminary quarter-final last Sunday with his shoulder in a sling. Otherwise, they have a clean bill of health. Kevin McStay’s outfit are currently preparing for their third game in three weeks. They will need to submit a team by Thursday for this weekend’s fixture (throw-in 4.00pm).