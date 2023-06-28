Mayo's Jack Carney expected to be fit for Dublin quarter-final clash

Mayo are confident of having a full squad to pick from ahead of their quarter-final clash with Dublin on Sunday with a spokesperson confirming that the sling Jack Carney was wearing last weekend was precautionary.
Mayo forward Carney left Pearse Stadium after their 0-12 to 1-10 victory over Galway in the preliminary quarter-final last Sunday with his shoulder in a sling. Otherwise, they have a clean bill of health. Kevin McStay’s outfit are currently preparing for their third game in three weeks. They will need to submit a team by Thursday for this weekend’s fixture (throw-in 4.00pm).
This season the GAA has released the confirmed 26-man panels for championship games on Friday afternoons a day after they have been issued to Croke Park. Management can still make a change to the starting team up to 40 minutes before throw-in.
As part of this new initiative, teams have been allowed to include four standby players that they can bring into the squad in the event a player who is named in the original 26 can’t participate because of a confirmed injury, covid or bereavement.
This championship McStay has made at least two changes to the starting 15 before every game and brought in a player from the standby list against Roscommon, Louth and Galway. Last weekend Aidan Orme came into the 26 in place of Padraig O’Hora who was ruled out due to illness.