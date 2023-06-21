Patrick Horgan: 'He is this age.' The most annoying thing you’ll ever hear in your life'

Having spent a month thrashing around in heavy seas, the tide eventually caught Cork and washed them ashore.

As soon as Patrick Horgan’s feet touched land, he was in no mood to look back.

The Munster hurling championship swelled to become one cruel mistress in 2023. It took final round drama and one solitary point to separate the sides. Not even an astonishing 1-14 from Horgan against the defending champions was enough as Cork went down by the slimmest of margins. As Limerick overcame Clare to secure their fifth title in a row, Horgan was busy elsewhere.

Even if he wasn’t, he wouldn’t watch it anyway.

“I just left it off,” he says with an exhale, speaking in thanks to Virgin Media Ireland. “I never watch them really sure. Not this time anyway. I couldn’t watch it. This is not the reason, but I didn’t as… We’d two disappointing results against both teams two weeks previous. You’d be thinking about this and that. We’re gone anyway. That is the end of it.

“It is obviously disappointing. If there are games left in the year and you are not in them is disappointing. The most disappointing thing is the fine margins that let us down. Munster is so competitive; I’ve said it long before this year started. Even Limerick aren’t safe in Munster. It is kind of crazy, a team that won so much could have been out a few weeks ago. For a while it looked dodgy for all of us.”

Every day brought intense pressure. That brings out the best and the worst in people. Unprompted, Horgan points to a theme this season. There was vehement focus on officiating throughout.

“When you think back on the whole Munster championship, I suppose that is why people were on about referee decisions. I wouldn’t blame a ref, ever. I really don’t like that. The only reason it is coming up is because games are so tight and everyone is looking for the one little break that could have changed it.”

For a time this year, he was the leading scorer in the history of the hurling championship. Then he wasn’t. Then he was. TJ Reid and Horgan passed it back-and-forth week-by-week. The fact that Kilkenny remain in the championship means Reid can reclaim top spot this summer. For now.

Patrick Horgan knows what he likes. From the moment he could swing a stick in Blackpool, that crystalised in his mind. He loves hurling.

He loves his hurley. The game is perfect, so it has to be perfect. A weighted size 34. Double band. Dropped into Aidan Walsh before every championship game for tightening and some glue.

Whatever you do don’t take the hammer to it. The platonic relationship between artist and his beloved tool means he’ll sense it.

Patrick Horgan likes what he knows. This game is a burning passion. Cork were knocked out of the Munster championship on a Sunday. By Tuesday he was back training with the club. The idea of a break is perplexing. Why take a break from doing what you love?

At 35, that infatuation is as strong as ever. It was only stoked after their 2022 championship exit. He did not start against Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final on a day when shooting conversion ultimately let them down. He fired into a club campaign and encountered even more frustration.

“The game against Galway, obviously that was disappointing. I went back to the club and had a really bad knee injury. The rehab from that kind of changed the way I looked after myself. I felt I always looked after myself, but I really pushed on another bit. That rehab was tough. In my head, I wanted to be back from a county semi-final if we got there, but I won’t lie, the rehab was so tough.

“Looking back, I hadn’t a hope of getting back. Maybe I knew that… When you have a goal, it drives you on. I kept doing it, kept pushing it and picking up more injuries. That often happens. When you are injured, you are looking at lads on the field feeling like you aren’t doing anything. You nearly end up doing more in the gym or whatever just to get back level.”

Laser focus. It is not fussy for the sake of it. In everything, he is conscientious in all elements of his craft. The same way with the hurley as he is with the sport. Horgan feels the proposed rule trials around puckouts and the handpass are silly. So what, says you. The same fella went nuts over yellow sliotars last year. What difference did it make?

A big one.

“Obviously, I was totally against the ball last year, but it was because of the impact. It was a different ball last year than the one this year. This one is 100 times better. Last year was totally different.

“When you hit this ball, as it strikes your hurley, this will sound weird, but you can feel it. There is a bit of give, where the ball meets the hurley you can guide it, if that makes sense. The ball last year was like a rock. You couldn’t direct them. When you hit it, it slid. They flew differently. They were really good this year.”

Oh, as for that number referenced above, don’t mention it. Seriously, do not go there.

“When Pat came in, he said everyone will get a fair crack no matter what age you are. That was nice to hear for someone like me. I think it was the same for other lads in the panel who were in their 30s and would’ve been thinking, ‘a new manager would come and that would be the end of us.’ It was nice to hear that and you want to pay that back. You want to give everything for him and for the panel.

“I mean at the start of the year I felt great. I picked up a bad injury and then you hear all kinds of stuff, having not been injured for 15 or 16 years. ‘He is this age.’ The most annoying thing you’ll ever hear in your life. Oh, he is 30-whatever and picking up an injury. The first injury I’ve had in ages. ‘He needs to get the door, he is done.’ I came back from that, trained hard and got back in.

Patrick Horgan of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Limerick and Cork. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

“It happens in other sports but in hurling and the GAA, it is a million times worse. As soon as you are 30, ‘oh he has lost a yard. He has to go. Move on.’ When you think about it, it is ridiculous.

“Whether it is me at 35 or Ciarán Joyce at 21, I’d imagine we all look at every session saying, ‘this is what I need to hit or do.’ That doesn’t change. There is no reason I can’t progress at this age. If you put in the training and put in the work, you can keep getting better at the things you do.”

He played every available minute in the championship. Every single one. In actual fact, Horgan maintains the miles stood to him. Expertise is enhanced by experience.

The Cork forwards often host discussions amongst themselves. Lately, those conversations focused on one particular aspect. How they think about movement and how to create a yard of space. The most important element of their game. Look at Limerick.

Now consider the Clare match. Five minutes left and three down, Niall O’Leary drives a long ball deep. Horgan is out in front, moving towards the sideline and soars. Watch closely. A jump off the right leg, pushing off his left the moment he comes down to spin away. Head scanning inside for a covering defender or a pass. A burst of pace away from David McInerney and a goal.

“The more years you play, I think a bit of experience gains a yard or two for you. Cuteness,” he summarises as only a Glen man could.

What’s next? Dive back in. Stick to the same process. Play hurling, always. That is the creed.

“I don’t know if people understand this, when I play hurling, any player will tell you this, the first thing you eat in the morning, the only reason you eat it is because you want to be in the best possible shape for hurling. Lunch in work, same thing. Every night you are training, gyming or pucking around yourself.

“We are all kind of lunatics but if it was taken away in the morning how devastating is that? Something you literally think about 24/7 is gone. When fellas leave panels or get cut, you get a phone call and that it is. No one cares about how many hours that fella put in. How much effect will it have on him? It has to have an impact. I often think about that.

“I think I am fitter than ever. As fast. I love going to training. I’m delighted to be able to do that, to be able to head down early for training. I love picking a sliotar. When have all those things, I don’t see why you can’t play on.”

