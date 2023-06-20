Back in the groove but group stage leaves Flynn cold

These days, the juice is just about worth the squeeze for Daniel Flynn but he’s glad to see the back of the All-Ireland championship round-robin stages.

Speaking to this newspaper in December 2018 having stepped away from the game on the back of an All-Star nomination season, the Kildare forward admitted his appetite for Gaelic football had been sapped.

Returning under Jack O’Connor in 2020, he was a nominee again a season later although injuries have held him back this year – Sunday's win over Roscommon was his first start for Kildare since the Division 2 game against Louth in early March.

As delighted as he is to put his setbacks behind him, Flynn has returned to a fray that he doesn’t wholly love. Of the All-Ireland group stages, he says: “It doesn't feel like championship almost. It's not do or die on the day, you know. The attendances are down. The way the game has gone, it's tough to watch, I think. Yeah, it hasn't felt like championship.”

Football's tilt towards being possession-driven doesn’t appeal to him. "It's awful, yeah."

It sure says a lot about the Kildare set-up that Flynn is sticking around but then Glenn Ryan is a players’ manager. Working in the internal audits department of DCC who are based in Leopardstown in Dublin, the Johnstownbridge man’s job takes him around Europe and the UK but Ryan has been amenable. “It’s not ideal for training but Glenn and boys are good, to be fair, they understand. But at the same time, if lads are going well and you’re not there, it’s tough.”

Just like the groin and Achilles tendonitis issues he’s had to overcome. “I got injured last year towards the end… I played through the injury with the club then as well. Didn’t get back until halfway through the league so I missed out on doing the work, was scrambling, like. Lads were doing well so I couldn’t get back in. It’s starting to come good now. Hard ground, good weather.”

After being held by Sligo and especially after losing heavily to Dublin in Kilkenny earlier in this All-Ireland phase, Kildare had done some bloodletting but it appears to have worked.

“Tough conversations that day after it but there always is,” says Flynn. “I think we’ve played Dublin three or four times this year, lost by a point, bet by two points and then it was disappointing.

“We thought we were playing well against them, we did to a certain extent, I think we brought it back to three points and then they pulled away so that was disappointing. We could have lost (v Roscommon) and still went through to the next game. It’s weird, like. So, it’s not crisis talks but you want to be performing, just trying to get to the bottom of that.

“Coming into this, a lot of us thought we could win well but, equally, we could not turn up and be put to the sword by Roscommon. So that consistency probably isn’t there. It’s a hard one to fix but what do you do? Get back to basics.”

As for next weekend’s clash with Monaghan, the 28-year-old acknowledged Kildare won’t earn their due reward of home advantage due to St Conleth’s Park’s reconstruction but knows what another win would mean to the team.

“It’s an away game either way for us. You could get a bit of momentum, if you could win the next day you’d have two wins on the bounce there, you’d be looking at a quarter-final or I don’t know. It starts to get serious then, I suppose.”