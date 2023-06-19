Ladies footballers and camogie will play 'under protest' over lack of progress on welfare

Senior inter-county ladies footballers and camogie players will play the remainder of this year’s championship “under protest” at the apparent lack of progress shown by the governing bodies and the GAA regarding player welfare issues. A failure to implement a charter has frustrated the players.

At a press briefing in Dublin this morning organised by the Gaelic Players Association, a joint statement from the two playing groups read: “Today, representatives of the senior inter-county camogie and football panels are here before you, representing our respective teams, as well as our fellow players from the intermediate & junior grades, with their full support.

“We find ourselves in a situation we never wished to be in, echoing the experiences of our soccer and rugby counterparts in recent years. Regrettably, we feel, that our National Governing Bodies do not want to hear our real concerns, so we're speaking directly to you. We will play the remainder of the 2023 championship under protest.

“Our representative body, the Gaelic Players Association, released the State of Play Report two months ago, which shed light on significant issues within our training and playing environments.

“The main request has been well-documented; we asked the LGFA, the Camogie Association, and the GAA to engage in discussions with the GPA to develop a charter designed for female players to be implemented in the 2024 season. This charter would establish minimum standards for our collective welfare.

“Upon the report's publication, the GPA privately contacted the three National Governing Bodies, seeking collaboration to achieve an agreed-upon charter. Our aim was to work together towards a positive outcome that would make us all proud.

“Despite initial positive indications, the GAA has since declined our proposal. The Camogie Association, however, did request a presentation to be made to their Ard Chomhairle, which took place last week. Regrettably, the LGFA has not deemed it appropriate to respond.

“Their primary rationale is that they prefer to complete the integration process before initiating a charter for female players. Despite the evidence presented, they expect us to patiently endure the treatment of second-class citizens.

“We are no longer willing to wait. It has been over 18 months since integration was declared a priority and voted in by the membership of the three Associations.

“While the National Governing Bodies claim to be listening, it is evident that they are not truly hearing us. Urgent issues affecting player welfare have been brought to their attention, yet they refuse to even engage collectively to discuss solutions.

“We as players are not receiving the respect we deserve. Therefore, do not expect business as usual in the upcoming weeks and months.

“In recent months Cavan's footballers and Kildare's camogie players have shown us what potentially lies in store for all of us if nothing changes.

“We are not willing to wait for 56 more individual battles to arise. We stand here together, unified. And together, we will remain resolute in our pursuit of a better future.”