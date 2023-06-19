Ladies footballers and camogie will play 'under protest' over lack of progress on welfare

A failure to implement a charter has frustrated the players.
Ladies footballers and camogie will play 'under protest' over lack of progress on welfare

Doireann O'Sullivan of Cork in action against Galway goalkeeper Karen Connolly during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Round 1 match between Galway and Cork at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 11:07
John Fogarty

Senior inter-county ladies footballers and camogie players will play the remainder of this year’s championship “under protest” at the apparent lack of progress shown by the governing bodies and the GAA regarding player welfare issues. A failure to implement a charter has frustrated the players.

At a press briefing in Dublin this morning organised by the Gaelic Players Association, a joint statement from the two playing groups read: “Today, representatives of the senior inter-county camogie and football panels are here before you, representing our respective teams, as well as our fellow players from the intermediate & junior grades, with their full support.

“We find ourselves in a situation we never wished to be in, echoing the experiences of our soccer and rugby counterparts in recent years. Regrettably, we feel, that our National Governing Bodies do not want to hear our real concerns, so we're speaking directly to you. We will play the remainder of the 2023 championship under protest.

“Our representative body, the Gaelic Players Association, released the State of Play Report two months ago, which shed light on significant issues within our training and playing environments.

“The main request has been well-documented; we asked the LGFA, the Camogie Association, and the GAA to engage in discussions with the GPA to develop a charter designed for female players to be implemented in the 2024 season. This charter would establish minimum standards for our collective welfare.

“Upon the report's publication, the GPA privately contacted the three National Governing Bodies, seeking collaboration to achieve an agreed-upon charter. Our aim was to work together towards a positive outcome that would make us all proud.

“Despite initial positive indications, the GAA has since declined our proposal. The Camogie Association, however, did request a presentation to be made to their Ard Chomhairle, which took place last week. Regrettably, the LGFA has not deemed it appropriate to respond.

“Their primary rationale is that they prefer to complete the integration process before initiating a charter for female players. Despite the evidence presented, they expect us to patiently endure the treatment of second-class citizens.

“We are no longer willing to wait. It has been over 18 months since integration was declared a priority and voted in by the membership of the three Associations.

“While the National Governing Bodies claim to be listening, it is evident that they are not truly hearing us. Urgent issues affecting player welfare have been brought to their attention, yet they refuse to even engage collectively to discuss solutions.

“We as players are not receiving the respect we deserve. Therefore, do not expect business as usual in the upcoming weeks and months.

“In recent months Cavan's footballers and Kildare's camogie players have shown us what potentially lies in store for all of us if nothing changes.

“We are not willing to wait for 56 more individual battles to arise. We stand here together, unified. And together, we will remain resolute in our pursuit of a better future.”

More in this section

Declan Hannon takes to the pitch before the warm-up 11/6/2023 Declan Hannon ruled out of Limerick's All-Ireland semi-final
John Heslin reacts at the final whistle 17/6/2023 Game of inches as Tyrone survive late scare to stay alive
Kerry v Louth - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 Cork's Mayo scalp no surprise to Kerry boss Jack O'Connor 
Galway v Armagh - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3

Cork host Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd