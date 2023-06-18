Kerry rout Louth by 28 points and give thanks to Cork

All-Ireland SFC: Louth 0-11 Kerry 5-24.

And to think that Kerry were, theoretically, in danger of being eliminated from the All-Ireland this Sunday afternoon. Yeah, right. There were maybe five minutes here where the figment of a contest existed in this Group One closer.

Maybe.

This was every bit as painful a watch as the 7-38 Tipperary put up on Offaly just down the road in Tullamore on Saturday. Adjust the numbers for hurling’s inflationary curve and this may well have been a bigger and more numbing beating.

At half-time Kerry weren’t just safe here, they sat top of their group with it thanks to Cork’s one-point lead over Mayo. That changed in the second-half before the tables turned back again in Limerick, Cork’s win pushing Kerry through directly to the last eight.

Result. But where does this saunter leave them, really?

At the very least it allows Jack O’Connor’s side to carry some momentum into their next appointment after a summer of fits and starts and some soul-searching. Maybe all those comparisons with the slow-burn 2009 campaign won’t be so wide of the mark.

There were signs of Kerry’s dominance early on here but nothing to suggest that this would dissolve into the most damp of squibs on a day of beautiful sunshine and a humidity that could in itself have made this hard work for the All-Ireland holders.

Paudie Clifford squared their sights with two point attempts off the same post in the same attacking sequence and Conor Grimes really should have put the ball under the bar in claiming Louth’s first point shortly after.

Everything else was dressing.

Louth were disciplined in pulling 15 men back behind their own ‘45’ in the first quarter but bodies are one thing and active impediments to the opposition another. Too often Kerry players found themselves in splendid isolation despite the crowd.

The metronomic tick of scores stitched its way through the first-half. Tony Brosnan, in for Paul Geaney, made the most of the opportunity, Diarmuid O’Connor made similar hay and Dara Moynihan and Sean O’Shea were on the prowl for similar scraps.

The Cliffords weren’t going to accept bit roles with such a bounty. Paudie signed for two first-half points and David, after a quiet enough start, began roaming out the field looking – nay, demanding – ball for his consideration.

He had 1-3 by the break, two of them Hail Marys that only he could launch with more than a prayer. The other point was a mark and the goal came from another turnover and a one-on-one with the keeper that really only had one possible ending.

Mike Breen claimed the second goal after a bout of tippy-tappy in front of the Louth posts. It was that kind of game, even before the half-hour mark, Louth’s increasingly stretched shape and system leaving ample opportunity for plunder.

Mickey Harte’s team kept at it but too many of the too few chances they had going forward were spilled carelessly and they began hunting for consolation goals as half-time approached. Understandable but a sign of the desperation stakes even then.

The gap at the interval was 17 points.

Well, what is there to say after that? Kerry continued to Kerry, Paudie Cliffoed claiming the third goal and David the fourth from the penalty spot shortly before coming off to a rousing and standing ovation with a good 15 minutes of purgatory left to inflict on the opposition.

Sean O’Shea put the tin hat on it with a fifth Kerry goal. That brought his own haul to 1-8 for the day with over ten minutes still to go. If anything, the scoreboard glosses over Louth’s beating with the Leinster side claiming more than half their tally in that last quarter.

Scorers for Louth: C Downey and C Grimes (both 0-2); D McKeown (0-2, 0-1 free); N Sharkey, C Early, L Jackson and A Williams (all 0-1); S Mulroy (0-1 free).

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (1-8, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark); D Clifford (2-4 (1-0 penalty, 0-1 mark); P Clifford (1-2); D O’Connor (0-3); T Brosnan (0-3, 0-1 mark); M Breen (1-0); D Moynihan and T O’Sullivan (both 0-2);

LOUTH: J Calif; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenna; L Grey, N Sharkey, C McKeever; T Durnin, C Early; C Murphy, C Downey, C Grimes; C McCaul, S Mulroy, C Lennon.

Subs: B Duffy for Murphy and L Jackson for McCaul (both HT); A Williams for Corcoran (44); D McKeown for Mulroy (46); J Commins for Lynch (66).

KERRY: S Ryan; T Morley, J Foley, T O’Sullivan, P Murphy, M Breen, G O’Sullivan; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, T Brosnan.

Subs: B O Beaglaioch for Breen and BD O’Sullivan for Barry (both 47); S O’Brien for Spillane and R Murphy for Moynihan (both 53); R Buckley for D Clifford (54).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).