Murphy goal helps Laois march on to Tailteann semi-final

Tailteann Cup quarter-final: Limerick 0-14 Laois 1-14

A powerful final quarter from Laois, and an opportunist goal from Colm Murphy, helped them turn the tide on Shannonside and edge past Limerick who, for so long looked set to make home advantage count.

This Tailteann Cup quarter-final clash pitted group winners Limerick against Laois, who'd defeated Fermanagh in Enniskillen last weekend.

Before a crowd of 1,203, this was a frantic and very enjoyable clash, which turned on a Tony McCarthy error which allowed Murphy profit. Those who’d travelled from the midlands were joyous at full time, after a second half where thunder and lightning joined a downpour of rain.

It was a pacy opening quarter, with Limerick getting three white flags inside the opening four minutes. Cathal Downes got the pick of these while Barry Coleman finished a fine counter attack.

Laois replied, and Mark Barry, Kieran Lillis and Patrick O’Sullivan helped them level. Captain Evan O’Carroll put them in front for the first time on 10 minutes.

It was a seesaw affair for most of the remainder of the half, however, Laois held the slight advantage, 0-8 to 0-6 after taking advantage of two marks.

The first half quality was epitomised by the fact that there were only four wides, split evenly. Limerick, however, edged ahead, 0-10 to 0-9 with three frees from Naughton to close the half. It could have been more, but for a trio of goal chances that went astray. Killian Roche denied Coleman, he also read a Colm McSweeney pass, as well as denying Hugh Bourke.

Limerick went on to add the first four scores of the second half, to make it eight on the trot. But Mark Fitzgerald’s side failed to score in the final 25 minutes as Laois found the scores to overturn the five-point deficit.

There was little spectacular about what Laois did, but Billy Sheehan's side did keep their composure in the worsening conditions.

After ending a 20-minute drought without a score, Barry got them going again, before his free got them to within a goal. There were further points from O’Carroll (free) while sub Brian Daly made it a one-point game.

With Limerick in control of a defensive situation, a routine pass from McCarthy back to keeper Donal O’Sullivan went horribly wrong. In stepped the sharp Murphy, to round the keeper and fire home.

A ’45’ from keeper Killian Roche added some insurance as Limerick chased a levelling goal to no avail. They will rue not netting a goal of their own, but may also regret the collapse in pace in the final quarter of the clash.

Laois march on to Croke Park, after successive victories on the road.

Scorers for Limerick: James Naughton 0-5 (0-4 frees, 0-1 mark); Hugh Bourke 0-4 (0-1 mark); Cian Sheehan 0-2; Cathal Downes, Barry Coleman Brian Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: Mark Barry 0-4 (0-1 free); Colm Murphy 1-1 (0-1 mark); Evan O’Carroll 0-3 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark); Patrick O’Sullivan 0-2; Kieran Lillis 0-1, James Finn 0-1, Killian Roche (45) 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan; Jim Liston, Seán O’Dea, Mike Donovan; Barry Coleman, Iain Corbett, Paul Maher; Cathal Downes, Cillian Fahy; Cian Sheehan, Brian Donovan, Colm McSweeney; James Naughton, Hugh Bourke, Darragh Murray.

Subs: David Connolly for Liston (temp – 33 - ht), Robbie Bourke for Murray (ht), Tony McCarthy for Maher (46), Adrian Enright for Downes (59), Davy Lyons for Liston (70)

LAOIS: Killian Roche; Seán Greene, Alex Mohan, Robert Pigott; Pádraig Kirwan, Mark Timmons, Patrick O’Sullivan; Kieran Lillis, Damon Larkin; Colm Murphy, Paul Kingston, James Finn; Mark Barry, Evan O’Carroll, Eoin Lowry.

Subs: Niall Corbet for Kingston (45), Kevin Swayne for Finn (47), Seán O’Flynn for Kirwan (55), Damien O’Connor O’Carroll (71)

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)