Roscommon's Smith wary of manager's native county Kildare

Experienced Roscommon forward Enda Smith said that while Sunday’s clash with Kildare will have some added spice for their manager Davy Burke against his native county, it’s not going to have any bearing on this crunch All-Ireland group game.

Roscommon head the group on three points with a one-point scoring difference over Dublin, but Sunday’s game in Tullamore will see the winners advance as Kildare seek their first victory in the round robin after surprisingly being held to a draw by Sligo before losing to Dessie Farrell’s men.

“Yeah, it’s interesting for Davey for sure I suppose an extra bit of spice for him,” said the 28-year-old who produced a man of the match display in their 1-21 to 1-11 win over Sligo last time out.

He saw Kildare let a two-point lead slip against Sligo before they were defeated by 0-22 to 0-13 by Dublin in Carlow in their last round robin game.

“Look it’s a big game for a lot of reasons. I was down at their Sligo game and they probably should have won and beat Sligo that day so hard to know what to take from the Dublin game. But look, it's a big one for us and we’re looking forward to it,” added the Boyle clubman who made his championship debut in 2013.

It’s been an indifferent championship for Roscommon. They defeated Mayo by 2-8 to 0-10 in Castlebar then went down by 1-13 to 1-9 at home to Galway in the Connacht semi-final.

They were disappointed to settle for a 0-14 to 1-11 draw against Dublin in Croke Park and were forced to dig deep before seeing off Sligo last time out, with Smith leading the way with a powerful display that yielded five points from play.

He went midfield for the throw-in and then operated a roaming role in attack and Smith says he enjoys the freedom of the modern game where starting positions on the field count for nothing.

“To be honest, I think with the positions with the way the game is now, it’s so hybrid, lads are bar Ben O’Carroll, he’s probably the furthest man up, everyone else is kind of in the middle playing in the same position to a degree.

“At times you can get on the ball a bit more probably as a midfielder but you’re everywhere now these days other than a set position as such,” added Smith.