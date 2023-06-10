No minor matter: Unpredictability is the name of the game as quarter-finals beckon

Attaching weight to the form lines coming out of the provincial minor football championships is a futile exercise.

The vagaries of the U17 age grade make it nigh on impossible to predict what will happen from one game to the next, even if there appears a bank of hard evidence to lean on.

The All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals are down for decision this Saturday afternoon. The four Leinster and Munster finalists are in UPMC Nowlan Park, their Connacht and Ulster counterparts will gather at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

To emphasise just how few certainties there are this afternoon, it’s best to rewind 12 months. Of the four provincial champions from the 2022 minor football season, only Connacht winners Mayo made it past the quarters. Tyrone, Cork, and Dublin were all shown the door by beaten provincial finalists.

Cork had hammered Kerry 3-11 to 0-9 in the Munster final but could only manage six white flags next time out against a Derry side who’d been taken for four goals in the Ulster decider. Kerry themselves recovered from that provincial final humbling to edge out Ulster champions Tyrone in their last eight bout.

And we couldn’t go without mentioning a Galway team that had lost three games in the Connacht championship, including the final, only to turnover a much-fancied Dublin en route to All-Ireland glory.

It was much the same back in 2019 (there were no quarter-finals during the covid-affected years of 2020 or ‘21), only two of the four provincial champions cleared the quarter-final hurdle.

Already this year we have had Mayo losing to Galway in the Connacht round-robin and then reversing that result in the final. Kerry lost to Cork by four in the Munster quarter-final only to come out on top by five when they danced again three weeks later.

Up in Ulster, Derry had 11 to spare when they first ran into Monaghan in the round-robin. In the final, the Oak Leaf youngsters needed penalties to squeeze past the Farney teenagers.

As we said, the vagaries that come with the U17 age grade means form lines are to be treated with a touch of scepticism.

Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan seems to recognise as much. After his team fell to Cork in the Munster quarter-final, he was leaving nothing to chance ahead of their provincial final rematch.

Defenders David Mulvihill and Gearóid Evans were given a full two weeks’ notice of the man-marking jobs they would be carrying out on Cork’s Seán Coakley and Dara Sheedy. Even the populated defensive environment in which they operated that evening in Tralee had been heavily worked on over the preceding fortnight.

“We put in a hell of a two weeks of work,” said Quillinan. “It was hard to do matchups before you saw them in the flesh. We saw Séan [Coakley] and Dara [Sheedy] were Cork’s primary scorers the first evening out. We told our two lads who were going to pick them up two weeks ago, so we had plenty of time to shape that in training.

“One of Cork’s big strengths is they have a strong running game. We didn’t tag a runner or stop it at source the first day out in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, so that is something we really worked on the last two weeks.”

Kildare are next up for Kerry. They are no strangers. A couple of challenge games were organised during the spring. In one of them, said the Kerry boss, the young Lilywhites gave them a “toasting”.

Kerry have had only eight days to prepare for this All-Ireland quarter-final. Their work would have been predominantly focused on one area.

“The huge learning for us is the first 10, 12 minutes of the second half of the Munster final where we lacked a bit of composure. We didn’t take the nine out of 10 pass, as we call it. There were one or two pot shots at goal, that shouldn’t be there.

“Dublin are a fine side, but Kildare stayed in the Leinster final right to the end. They are going to be gritty, they are going to be tough. Joey Cunningham, Evan Boyle around the middle. They are fantastic footballers. It is going to be another mammoth task.”

Kerry might be Munster champions and Kildare might have been emphatically beaten in the Leinster final, but in this unpredictable minor grade, it’s almost silly to pay heed to what came before.