First-half burst sees Muskerry past Carrigdhoun

Muskerry 1-16 0-11 Carrigdhoun

Muskerry picked up their first win of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC by defeating Carrigdhoun 1-16 to 0-11 in Ballygarvan on Tuesday, with this game all but won in the first half with the divisional side from mid-Cork going into the break leading 1-13 to 0-05.

There was no repeat of last year’s meeting between the two rivals, which went to extra time with Carrigdhoun winning by a point in Bandon.

That game could have been a draw as Brian Kelleher missed a late ’65 to equalise for Muskerry, but they took their revenge this year with Eoin O’Shea leading the cause by putting over seven points.

It didn’t look like this was going to be the case as the two sides were locked at 0-1 apiece early in the game after early scores from David Kirwan and Kevin Kavanagh.

Muskerry came through this period and ploughed ahead and went on to lead 0-6 to 0-1. O’Shea got his first scores of the game during this time, putting over two frees as well as one point from open play.

Carrigdhoun kept up with the pace of the game with Eoin O’Donovan and Sean Andrews raising white flags, but that only made it 0-8 to 0-3. Once O’Shea put over his first of two ’65s over the bar, Muskerry went six clear.

The Carrigdhoun scores might have allowed them to jog along, but they hit eight first-half wides.

Muskerry had a similar problem, they missed the target on six occasions. That didn’t seem to register on the team at half time, given that they were leading 1-13 to 0-5.

A key contribution to this was Cian O’Driscoll’s goal that came from a Mark Verling pass to the forward. He fought through three members of the Carrigdhoun backline before hitting the top-left corner of the goal.

The second half was a strange affair, as Muskerry only scored three points, and even could afford to miss the target eight times.

Carrigdhoun were in a similar situation — they hit seven wides, with this ultimately proving to be the decisive factor.

Brian Kelleher hit the first score of the second half for the divisional side, with this coming just seconds after a missed free. He made up for that by converting a ’65 to make it 1-13 to 0-6.

Sixty seconds later, Carrigdhoun registered their fifth wide of the second half.

This burst of chances accumulated in Kavanagh finding space on the penalty spot and going for goal. Dylan Desmond instantly reacted as the ball was scrambled his way, and the goalkeeper managed to claw the ball away from danger.

That kept the scoreline reading 1-14 to 0-7, and it marked a decisive shift in the momentum.

Muskerry closed off the game by adding just two more scores to their haul, while Carrigdhoun chipped away at the lead by hitting balls over from open play, ultimately to no avail.

Scorers for Muskerry: E O’Shea 0-7 (0-2f) (0-2, 65), C O’Driscoll 1-1, D Kirwan (0-2), C Dalton, M Verling, O O’Driscoll, S Cronin, D Kirwan, A Dinan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carrigdhoun: B Kelleher 0-7 (0-3f, 1 65); E O’Donovan (0-2), S Andrews, R Kelleher all 0-1 each.

CARRIGDHOUN: D Mackey (Ballygarvan); J O’Sullivan (Belgooly), C Desmond (Valley Rovers), E Lombard (Ballinhassig), K O’Rourke (Kinsale), W Hurley (Valley Rovers), S Fenton (Ballygarvan), F O’Connell (Carrigaline), R Kelleher (Carrigaline), B Kelleher (Carrigaline), C Desmond (Ballinhassig), E O’Donovan (Belgooly), S Andrews (Shamrocks), K Kavanagh (Carrigaline), M Murphy (Kinsale).

Subs: G O’Riordan (Belgooly) for E O’Donovan (27), J O’Brien (Kinsale) for F O’Connell (37), J Murphy (Kinsale) for Andrews (48), T O’Callaghan (Kinsale) for S Fenton (48).

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Eire Og), N Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue), C Timmins (Aghabullogue), D O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), B Corcoran (Eire Og), M Brady (Eire Og), F Denny (Ballincollig), O O’Driscoll (Cloughduv), C O’Leary (Ballincollig), C Dalton (Ballincollig), D Kirwan (Eire Og), E O’Shea (Eire Og), M Verling (Cloughduv), K Hallissey (Eire Og), C O’Driscoll (Ballincollig).

Subs: L Lyons (Ballinora) for Hallissey (46), D Twomey (Grenagh) for C Dalton (52), R Murphy (Kilmichael) for Cronin (53).

Referee: I McCarthy (Bandon).