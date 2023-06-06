Murphy's law: Avoiding the nonsense is critical in Kerry

If right was right, the June Bank holiday weekend was not the best time to be giving the football people of Kerry something to be jawing over.

From the Bike Fest in Killarney to the Spa GAA Sevens tournament, to wedged beaches from Banna to Ballinskelligs, plus a full round of fixtures in the Co League, Sunday sermons weren’t in short supply

Or even short.

In the putative power rankings for the All-Ireland football championship, where lie the champions? Third? Fourth? Fifth? Certainly behind Galway and Dublin, presumably trailing Mayo. Hands up who’d fancy Jack O’Connor’s men next week in a winner-take-all against Derry or Tyrone?

The thing is, right now, O’Connor and the players can let the weekend wailing drift over their heads. They secured the win they needed in Cork, and remain on course for their first knockout game in Killarney. They have Mickey Harte in the crosshairs, or maybe he has Kerry in them. There’s still time to find form if there’s form there to be found. Midfield needs to step on the gas, the same for whatever half forward line Kerry go with in a fortnight against Louth – though a hat-tip goes to the Cork half back line Saturday in that regard.

The reliance on David Clifford is unsustainable, but there were signs from the likes of Jason Foley, Paul Murphy and Paul Geaney that cutting edge form isn’t too far off. Paudie Clifford continues to operate at a high rate. At the very least, Kerry need Brian O Beaglaoich and Killian Spillane back in the mix to add a fathom to the finishers.

Tadhg Morley looked better for having a specific man-marking role, with Paul Murphy dutied with the back-door watchman. The Rathmore man is among the more phlegmatic of characters, the sort who manages studied indifference to the wild west nonsense on social media. Chatting to him after Saturday’s two-point victory, he was quickly able to separate the yoke from the white.

"It's fair to say that there's probably a bit of scar tissue with us and being two points up here in Cork, given what happened three years ago (with the Mark Keane late goal). There were a lot of very good things and a couple of things that we need to tighten up on a little bit. But we have two weeks now to try and sharpen those bits."

Back up there, Paul. Scar tissue?

“But that's probably put to bed now. We'll be coming here again and hopefully (2020) won't even be mentioned. That's not to say it was a big talking point beforehand but it's probably in the back of the mind somewhere. To face a similar situation and come out the right side of it is encouraging as well."

With Rathmore not playing on Sunday, chances are Murphy wasn’t revving around Killarney on a Harley either. He spoke like a man who knows how to avoid the potholes.

“With all due respect, we block it out. People could ask me what do I think about what was said by so and so, but you block it out. You talk to the guys in the group and you talk to management. You review it that way rather than listening to outside opinions. We were maybe a bit flat (against Mayo) but we had two very productive weeks on and off the pitch since. A lot of the things we've focused on in the time since then, around tackling and things like that, we got a much better return from them against Cork, so we're pleased with that.

"Shane Ryan had an excellent game against Mayo. He probably had three or four excellent saves. Ideally we'd be limiting the amount of saves that Shane has to make any day, so that's something we take pride in. It wasn't good enough against Mayo so it's something we were sharper on this time."

Murphy sensed that Kerry’s tackle count was a lot higher against Cork than Mayo (it was). And that they were more efficient with the ball – fifteen scores from 18 shots says as much.

But the second half?

"Cork had halved our four-point lead at the break within 60 seconds. Immediately that changes the game. After that, we'd be looking maybe at the number of frees we conceded. Cork were able to chip away with pointed frees and they missed a couple as well so we probably got off the hook a little bit there too. That's something we need to cut down on as well."

Some things done. Lots more to do.