Armagh shoot themselves in the foot

All-Ireland SFC Group 2

Tyrone 0-13 Armagh 0-11

Kieran McGeeney finished the evening bemoaning the repeated setbacks that have struck his outfit. Slumped against a wall outside the away dressing room, he lamented the “punch after punch.” In truth, the problem on Saturday night was that they punched themselves square in the face. All of the flaws that led to this defeat were self-inflicted.

“They are working hard and we’ve been very competitive,” said the Armagh boss after watching his side fall to a two-point defeat against Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC Group 2 Round 2 fixture.

“I think we have shown we can play with any of the top teams but at the end of the day these boys want to win. You want to get over the line.

“You can have the hard luck stories but sometimes you need that wee bit of luck just to fall your way. Execution has been a major problem for us.”

The decisive blow came just before half-time. Rian O’Neill ended up wrestling with Cormac Quinn and pressed his knee on the defender’s head. Linesman James Molloy immediately called for referee Martin McNally and a red card resulted. An avoidable error and that became the theme of the day.

Armagh were four points down when O’Neill departed despite carving out three clear goal chances in the first half, two efforts forcing quality stops from Niall Morgan. At the turnaround, the score was 0-8 to 0-4. Overall, they had more attacks and more shots than Tyrone but finished with 12 wides. Remarkably, from 20 kickouts they only scored three points and conceded 0-1. In comparison, Tyrone scored nine points from their 18 kickouts and conceded 0-2.

McGeeney sent out his side charged up for the second half and watched them do so much right until they entered the attacking third and it all went wrong. Aidan Forker, Conor Turbitt and Rory Grugan all missed in the opening period of the second half while Tyrone continued to keep it ticking over.

Occasionally in the opening period, they were awesome. Darren McCurry consistently swept aside Aidan Forker and finished with five points in total, three from play. Darragh Canavan was electric, curling over a gorgeous point after a give-and-go in the first half and delivering two in the final quarter when they were badly needed.

They were only necessary because the home side had stagnated having been six up. Then they nearly imploded. In the third minute of extra-time, Grugan popped over a left-footed free to cut the gap to three. For three and a half minutes, Tyrone controlled possession until Morgan collected a Michael McKiernan handpass inside his own 45 and slipped. With no one close the square, Oisin Conaty had a chance to snatch an equalising goal, but McKiernan recovered to boot the ball out for a 45.

“They had done it so well and it was an unfortunate stumble,” said Brian Dooher post-match. "These things happen. Slips happen. Thanks to Michael McKiernan coming back to save us. Niall, you can’t fault him. He was superb before that.”

Grugan worked the placed ball short to Ethan Rafferty. The goalkeeper laid off to Conaty who bizarrely tapped over rather than trying to force another goal chance. It summed up an offensive performance that never quite clicked.

“It is not as if we don’t have the forwards to do it,” stressed McGeeney. “A lot of the shots aren’t under great pressure. I think it is more the pressure they put on themselves to have that ruthless streak when days are in the melting spot. Hopefully they will come.”

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry 0-5 (2 free), Darragh Canavan 0-3, Matthew Donnelly 0-1, Padraig Hampsey 0-1, Conn Kilpatrick 0-1 (1 mark), Michael McKernan 0-1, Conor Meyler 0-1.

Scorers for Armagh: Rory Grogan 0-4 (2 free), Oisin Conaty 0-2, Conor Turbitt 0-2 (1 free), Andrew Murnin 0-1, Rian O’Neill 0-1 (1 free), Jarly Óg Burns 0-1.

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, J Oguz, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: K McGeary for Sludden (42), R Canavan for Oguz (53), N Devlin for Harte (64), R Donnelly for McCurry (69).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe, C Cumiskey, J Óg Burns; B Crealey, C Mackin; J Duffy, R Grugan, S Campbell; C Turbitt, R O’Neill, A Murnin.

Subs: R McQullian for Cumiskey (half-time) S McPartlan for Crealey (43), O Conaty for Campbell (56), C McConville for Turbitt (64), A Nugent for McKay (70).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).