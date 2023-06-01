Munster hurling final tickets sell out in 20 minutes

The Munster senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Clare has sold out in 20 minutes.
Tickets for the provincial showpiece - due to be contested on Sunday, June 11th at TUS Gaelic Grounds - went on sale on at noon on Thursday.
A Twitter statement from Munster GAA released at 12.23pm on Thursday afternoon, read: "The public allocation of terrace tickets for the 2023 Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final are now SOLD OUT!
"Remaining tickets are with the participating county boards."