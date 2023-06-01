Munster hurling final tickets sell out in 20 minutes

Tickets for the provincial showpiece went on sale at noon on Thursday.
Munster hurling final tickets sell out in 20 minutes

SELL-OUT: A general view of TUS Gaelic Grounds. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 12:37
Shane Donovan

The Munster senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Clare has sold out in 20 minutes. 

Tickets for the provincial showpiece - due to be contested on Sunday, June 11th at TUS Gaelic Grounds - went on sale on at noon on Thursday.

A Twitter statement from Munster GAA released at 12.23pm on Thursday afternoon, read: "The public allocation of terrace tickets for the 2023 Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final are now SOLD OUT! 

"Remaining tickets are with the participating county boards."

